Antonio Brown 2.0 Makes Good Use of the Internet; Mourns Over Kirk Herbstreit’s Personal Loss

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) makes a reception past Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Former wide receiver Antonio Brown is continuing to make changes for the better. Brown’s latest instance of positive affirmation came Thursday afternoon.

He expressed condolences to football commentator Kirk Herbstreit, whose dog, Ben, passed away earlier that morning from cancer.

RIP… sorry for your loss champ @KirkHerbstreit — AB (@AB84) November 7, 2024

Ben accompanied Herbstreit all across the country in recent years, traveling to college and NFL venues alongside him during football season. Numerous colleagues of the duo, including Pat McAfee, made Twitter/X posts in Ben’s memory.

Ben was a bright spot in everybody’s lives.. if you met him, you loved him. If you watched him operate, you couldn’t help but smile.. You 2 were an amazing team of positive vibes. Thank you for letting us experience the greatness that was Ben. You’re a phenomenal father to all… pic.twitter.com/sdRj74uUG0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 7, 2024

Brown’s words are the second encouraging act in as many weeks. Earlier this year, he reconnected and shared a touching moment with football’s consensus G.O.A.T.

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady healed their relationship

Back in 2021, when he was teammates with Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown walked off the MetLife Stadium turf during the third quarter of a contest against the New York Jets. That was the last time he has stepped foot on an NFL field as an active player.

Following the game, Brown lambasted Brady in almost every possible form. He criticized him on podcasts, photoshopped pictures of himself with Brady’s now ex-wife, and called the seven-time Super Bowl champion a “selfish” football player. This all came after Brady helped Brown regain footing in the league each of the previous two seasons.

It took nearly three years for the two men to reconcile. But they finally did in October. When Brown shared a phone call, they exchanged a message in which he apologized for his past actions.

AB x Tom Brady ‍ Love my Teammate & Friend #CTESPN He helped me out the mud & I’m forever grateful for him I’m sorry for all my side of everything Super Bowl Champs @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/smjy0RbuWy — AB (@AB84) October 22, 2024

Outside observers have enjoyed seeing Brown leave his previous transgressions in the past. Here’s hoping he remains on his current path and keeps forging this new life for himself.