Antonio Brown Announces His First Guest on CTESPN Podcast and Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Antonio Brown has become quite the entertainer from the sidelines with his on-point remarks and jokes that some often label ‘classless’. For some time, however, he has been teasing fans with a project called CTESPN, even dropping cryptic tweets and hints about a podcast with free agent DE Chandler Jones. Well, after much anticipation, the day has finally arrived with Brown revealing that the podcast is turning into reality, even revealing his first guest, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Very recently, AB took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an eight-second clip of what could very well be the intro of the podcast. He confirmed the news, noting, “CTESPN podcast coming soon.” He coupled it with an announcement that his inaugural guest will be none other than Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The announcement will not be a surprise to those familiar with the friendly equation between the two players. Antonio Brown has previously appeared as a guest on Hill’s podcast ‘It Needed To Be Said‘ back in June 2023. The episode was an instant hit as it followed Brown’s statement on his bizarre shirtless exit from the field.

However, Hill’s admiration for Brown goes beyond their podcast collaborations. In December 2023, Hill named Antonio Brown as his top receiver in NFL history.

“A lot of people may not agree with that, but AB, he was a problem,” Hill stated, while asserting that ‘chasing greatness’ was AB’s issue.

Now, as AB embarks on his new venture, fans are quick to voice their two cents with a few applauding him for choosing Hill. Moreover, a few suggested who could make an appearance in the future, while others questioned the post’s credibility. Take a look:

Despite facing personal and legal challenges throughout his career, Antonio Brown remains a significant figure in the NFL landscape. With seven Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro nods, and multiple league-leading accolades, Brown’s impact on the game is undeniable. His inclusion in the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s tells a lot about his legacy as one of the era’s premier receivers.

Is Antonio Brown Collaborating with Le’Veon Bell?

AB’s podcast ambitions are not new. In November 2023, when a fan asked if the former NFL star missed his former teammates Le’Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger, Brown hinted at the possibility of a joint project with Bell, replying,

“Me n Leveon collab albums or collab podcast CTE?!! See Ben n Canton”

While there is no follow-up to the news, Le’Veon Bell, known for his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been eyeing a potential return to the NFL much like Antonio Brown. But it would surely be interesting to see two Gridiron greats share a podcast booth. Nonetheless, Bell recently hinted at a potential comeback, but with the team of his choosing, according to a report by JPAFootball. He said,

“I’m telling y’all right now, when I go out there and train in March, and if I hit April and I make the decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down,” followed by, “I will be better than I ever was. Ever. And I will only come back for that one team. I don’t gotta say no team. Y’all know who it is.“

During his time with the Steelers, Bell established himself as one of the premier running backs in the league, earning All-Pro honors in 2014, three Pro Bowl nods, with 42 rushing touchdowns and 9 receiving scores to his name. Despite the hiatus from professional football, Bell has never officially announced his retirement.