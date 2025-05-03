Antonio Brown Gets Support from Deion Sanders as Coach Prime’s CB Rival Says Mike Tomlin “Babied” the Former Steeler

In the wake of his T-Step debate with Deion Sanders, former New England Patriot and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Asante Samuel, is now targeting Antonio Brown on social media. In a recent post directed squarely at the former Pittsburgh Steeler, Samuel claimed that Brown would have been “dealt with immediately” had the two ever played on the same team.

Given that the majority of Brown’s 12-year career was filled with both on and off the field antics, Samuel suggested that if his former head coach, Mike Tomlin, had never “babied” him, his career would have been a lot shorter.

For all the controversies and criticisms that the former wide receiver has invited onto himself throughout the past several years, Samuel’s previous target in Sanders, came to Brown’s defense. In light of the fact that Brown’s struggles with CTE developed throughout his time spent playing in the NFL, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes elected to forgo another online beef, simply stating that he is “…praying for the AB I know.”

@AB84 Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what’s said. You KNOW I know u and I’m holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain’t need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 2, 2025

Seeing as Brown was able to produce the 26th most receiving yards in NFL history despite only having four 16-game seasons in his entire career, many were understanding of the teams who chose to tolerate the wide receiver’s shenanigans. For the sake of context, Hines Ward remains the all-time leader in receiving yards for the Steelers’ franchise, thanks to his 12,083 receiving yards that he recorded throughout his 217 games with the club.

Antonio Brown recorded 11,207 receiving yards in just 130 games with Pittsburgh. Suffice it to say, both the fans and members of the organization were more than comfortable with Brown’s outbursts as long as he continued to produce on the field.

They allowed him to act crazy because he was a top 5 wr in the league to be fair — John (@iam_johnw) May 2, 2025

Others jokingly suggested that the online beef between Samuel and Brown would inevitably result in a celebrity boxing match. The four-time All-Pro WR has hinted at a potential boxing debut in the past, but he’s seemingly let go of the idea for now.

Then again, former NFL players in search of a payday are beginning to step into the ring more often, so the idea may not be that far-fetched after all.

Celebrity boxing incoming — Alsander Wolf (@AlsanderWolf) May 2, 2025

When it came time to address Samuel’s claims, Brown didn’t hold back. In referencing the online success of his CTESPN brand and various post-career endeavors, the former Steeler was quick to point out Samuel’s inability to generate a name for himself after retirement.

Asante Samuel Tryin clown ppl online like he me Couldn’t even carry my jock strap What has Asante done after nfl career? Try be clown online … Try tear down who ppl vote for … How that working out for him?? 😂 Stick to what u good at… which is??? — AB (@AB84) May 2, 2025

For as long as the larger-than-life personality of Antonio Brown has access to a keyboard, these kinds of confrontations between former players are likely to continue to occur. Brown’s Twitter account currently boasts more than 2.5 million followers, giving him a hefty amount of influence over public discourse.

For better or worse, his controversial statements and out-there nature have made his account a must-follow for those in the world of sports media. Simply put, AB’s not going anywhere, anytime soon.