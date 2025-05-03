mobile app bar

Antonio Brown Gets Support from Deion Sanders as Coach Prime’s CB Rival Says Mike Tomlin “Babied” the Former Steeler

Triston Drew Cook
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Antonio Brown, Who Has a $1,000,000 Watch Collection, Admits Following Deion Sanders' Mantra of Living Life King Size

Credit: Antonio Brown, Deion Sanders; USA TODAY Sports

In the wake of his T-Step debate with Deion Sanders, former New England Patriot and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Asante Samuel, is now targeting Antonio Brown on social media. In a recent post directed squarely at the former Pittsburgh Steeler, Samuel claimed that Brown would have been “dealt with immediately” had the two ever played on the same team.

Given that the majority of Brown’s 12-year career was filled with both on and off the field antics, Samuel suggested that if his former head coach, Mike Tomlin, had never “babied” him, his career would have been a lot shorter.

For all the controversies and criticisms that the former wide receiver has invited onto himself throughout the past several years, Samuel’s previous target in Sanders, came to Brown’s defense. In light of the fact that Brown’s struggles with CTE developed throughout his time spent playing in the NFL, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes elected to forgo another online beef, simply stating that he is “…praying for the AB I know.”

Seeing as Brown was able to produce the 26th most receiving yards in NFL history despite only having four 16-game seasons in his entire career, many were understanding of the teams who chose to tolerate the wide receiver’s shenanigans. For the sake of context, Hines Ward remains the all-time leader in receiving yards for the Steelers’ franchise, thanks to his 12,083 receiving yards that he recorded throughout his 217 games with the club.

Antonio Brown recorded 11,207 receiving yards in just 130 games with Pittsburgh. Suffice it to say, both the fans and members of the organization were more than comfortable with Brown’s outbursts as long as he continued to produce on the field.

Others jokingly suggested that the online beef between Samuel and Brown would inevitably result in a celebrity boxing match. The four-time All-Pro WR has hinted at a potential boxing debut in the past, but he’s seemingly let go of the idea for now.

Then again, former NFL players in search of a payday are beginning to step into the ring more often, so the idea may not be that far-fetched after all.

When it came time to address Samuel’s claims, Brown didn’t hold back. In referencing the online success of his CTESPN brand and various post-career endeavors, the former Steeler was quick to point out Samuel’s inability to generate a name for himself after retirement.

For as long as the larger-than-life personality of Antonio Brown has access to a keyboard, these kinds of confrontations between former players are likely to continue to occur. Brown’s Twitter account currently boasts more than 2.5 million followers, giving him a hefty amount of influence over public discourse.

For better or worse, his controversial statements and out-there nature have made his account a must-follow for those in the world of sports media. Simply put, AB’s not going anywhere, anytime soon.

About the author

Triston Drew Cook

Triston Drew Cook

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Triston Drew Cook is the NFL Journalist at The SportsRush. With a bachelor's degree in professional writing, Drew has been covering the NFL and everything that comes with it for over three years now. A journalist who's provided work for Sports Illustrated and GiveMeSport, Drew predominantly focuses his reporting on the world of football

Share this article

Don’t miss these