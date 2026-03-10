NFL Analyst Claims Joe Burrow Is One Offseason Away From Getting Traded

After a 2023 wrist surgery that sidelined him and a 2025 turf toe injury that cut his season short, Joe Burrow admitted that he needs to find joy in playing football again if he wants to keep playing the sport for a long time. That comment promptly sparked speculation about both trade and retirement possibilities. For now, however, it’s safe to say the latter is not on the table.

Burrow is set to participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21, where he will captain a team called Wildcats FFC. The appearance comes as he continues working his way back on the field during rehab, gradually ramping up activity ahead of the 2026 season.

Still, the Cincinnati Bengals have yet to make major upgrades to the defense or the offensive line that is expected to better protect their franchise quarterback. And that has again fueled trade speculations.

With Joe Burrow making several non-football headlines lately, including dating rumors with Jessica Alba, appearances at a The Chainsmokers concert and a Golden Globe Awards afterparty, along with news of his latest luxury car purchase, sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes the quarterback may simply be trying to enjoy himself and take his mind off the messy situation at Cinci.

“My take is, Burrow, just for his sanity, has really enjoyed his offseasons. Because I think deep down he knows, I’m not playing with the same level of scouting department. We don’t make deals during the deadline. Letting Trey Hendrickson walk and getting nothing for him, to me, it’s outrageous,” Cowherd said on The Volume podcast.

Cowherd’s co-host, John Middlekauff, quickly jumped in to add that Burrow might be chasing the money right now, with him having secured a $55 million per year contract. But as time goes on, Middlekauff said, money won’t be the only thing that matters.

That’s why the NFL analyst could see a team like the LA Rams making a trade for Burrow as soon as next offseason, especially with Matthew Stafford aging and very likely nearing the end of his career.

“[Burrow] signed a contract with a pretty questionable organization. Now, you’re young, they offer you a ton of money. It’s easy to say, looking back several years, you [didn’t] know what you were signing up for… It does inevitably have a feel of like [Rams HC] Sean McVay trading three 1s, three 2s, three 3s for him next offseason, when Burrow kinda makes a stink and demands a trade,” Middlekauff argued.

“It feels like the Rams could trade for Burrow next offseason”@colincowherd & @JohnMiddlekauff discuss Joe Burrow’s offseason pic.twitter.com/SCbWK61P73 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 9, 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals were supposed to go all in this trade market, but so far, they’ve been the opposite of aggressive. And with their division rivals like the Baltimore Ravens strengthening their pass rush by bringing in Maxx Crosby, the 2026 season doesn’t look great for Joe Burrow. At all.

But who knows? Maybe Joe Sheisty makes another Super Bowl run this year with subpar protection and poor defensive guys, and decides to stay in Cinci. Let’s see.