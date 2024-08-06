Anthony Richardson Prayed With All His Heart to Have a Sibling He Could Play With in the Crib

As the NFL Training Camp tour continues, Pivot Podcast hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder paid a visit to Indianapolis to catch up with Quarterback Anthony Richardson and watch the Colts practice. During their visit, Ryan shared a story that caught the young QB off guard. The former Steelers Safety recounted how as a child, Anthony had prayed for his mother to have another baby, which led to the birth of his younger brother, Corey. Intrigued by this request from a child, Ryan jokingly questioned the reasoning behind such a prayer.

Anthony acknowledged the story as “crazy” and explained that as a kid, he felt lonely living away from his siblings in Miami while he was in Tennessee with his family. This separation left him longing for some companionship at home since he had no one to play with.

“I was just lonely in the crib. I didn’t have anybody to play with. I’d actually go outside and play with the kids, but it’s like I wanted to have somebody to play with when I’m in the crib.”

Eventually, his wish came true when his younger brother, Corey was born in 2004.

That said, let us talk about Corey, who grabbed the spotlight during the 2023 NFL Draft when he stood by the QB and flaunted matching outfits and hairstyles with his elder brother.

It’s been over 24 hours and I still can’t get over Anthony Richardson’s 13-year-old brother’s voice pic.twitter.com/ceMQYI1Tht — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 28, 2023

Moreover, Corey’s heartfelt letter to Anthony on the 2023 draft night went viral and the young chap was all of a sudden in the focus although it was his elder brother’s big day.

“Dear Anthony, I just want to take this moment to express how incredibly proud I am of you,” Corey read out a letter in a pre-recorded video which was played after Anthony got drafted by the Colts.

He continued:

“Your hard work and dedication has paid off in so many ways. You have constantly pushed yourself to be the best that you can be. I am honored to have a brother like you, and I am grateful for the examples you have set for me and others. I’m always here to support you on all your future adventures. I love you, bro.”

It seems Anthony’s prayer to have a sibling was his biggest blessing and Corey has indeed turned out to be his right-had man.

Shifting back to the podcast chat, Crowder then asked Anthony about rumors surrounding his personality, especially regarding his willingness to help out around the facility despite being the starting QB and a top draft selection.

Richardson reveals the humble roots behind his impeccable character

In response to Crowder’s question, the University of Florida alumni shared that his gestures are driven by a belief that no job is disrespectful. Moreover, the QB insisted that if he can help someone through a small task like picking up trash, he does it willingly.

Richardson also spoke about kindness and detailed how being helpful to others is super important because you never know, who you might need in the future.

“That same garbage man could mess around and be, you know, the mayor one day, and you might need something. Hey, he’s okay, that guy looked out for me that day; maybe he might look out for you. So just trying to have a good heart,” the Colts overall fourth pick shared.

As the NFL season is almost knocking at the door, Anthony Richardson is gearing up for his sophomore year in the league. In the 2024-2025 season, his goal is to improve his completion percentage, hone his decision-making skills, and balance between passing and rushing on the field.

While Richardson has physical attributes, there is still a lot of scope for growth for the 22-year-old QB. At the same time, the Colts are also committed to supporting Richardson with strong OL and WRs.