“Antonio Brown is the Heavyweight Champ”: Leonard Fournette Gives His Buccaneers Teammate a New Nickname After His Training Camp Altercation with Chris Jackson

During a joint practice with the Titans a couple of days ago, Antonio Brown got into a scuffle with CB Chris Jackson. While this isn’t exactly shocking for AB, Leonard Fournette had a hilarious reaction to the fight.

Things got a little heated during the 2nd Bucs-Titans practice last week. Reportedly, 5 fights broke out, with the most notable one going down between Antonio Brown and Chris Jackson.

During a one-on-one drill, the pair got chirpy, which eventually led to AB ripping off Jackson’s helmet and throwing it to the ground.

There’s no footage of the fight as recording was prohibited, but one photographer did capture the perfect shot of Brown catching Jackson with a punch, right in the jaw.

Bucs Antonio Brown was thrown out of practice following a one on one drill with Titans CB Chris Jackson. Brown ripped off Jackson’s helmet. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 19, 2021

Bucs Antonio Brown has cooled off and is back working in 7 on 7. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 19, 2021

Leonard Fournette Dubs Antonio Brown “The Heavyweight Champ”

After practice, Brown’s teammates didn’t shy away from making fun of him, particularly Leonard Founrette. The former Jaguars RB posted a video on Twitter, pretending to be a boxing announcer, and dubbing AB as the “heavyweight champ”.

Leonard Fournette calls Antonio Brown “the heavyweight champ” after landing a couple punches in today’s joint practice with the Titans. pic.twitter.com/kGY3aqyLDa — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 19, 2021

Fresh off their first Super Bowl wins, both Brown and Fournette will be looking for big individual seasons in 2021. While the pair experienced a ton of team success last year, they were perhaps overshadowed by some of their teammates.

