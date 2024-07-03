Antonio Brown Posts Cryptic Reaction to Deshaun Watson’s Ibiza Vacation Snaps with SI Swimsuit Model Girlfriend

Former star Antonio Brown’s social media antics are stirring up trouble again, this time taking aim at Deshaun Watson’s vacation snapshots. Brown’s no stranger to ruffling feathers on X. He’s already managed to get blocked by Tom Brady, Caitlin Clark, and even President Biden with some of his off-color remarks. Now, he’s set his sights on Watson and his girlfriend, SI Swimsuit model Jilly Anais.

After retweeting pics of the couple’s Ibiza getaway, Brown couldn’t resist a jab: “Wait if you say her name fast enough…. Jelly An*s. This [expletive] continues to be sick .”

It is indeed a low blow, twisting Anais’ name into something vulgar while taking a swipe at Watson. Watson, on the other hand, hasn’t responded to Antonio Brown’s over-the-top tweet but it’s a safe bet that he would not be thrilled.

Wait if you say her name fast enough…. Jelly Anus This nigga continues to be sick #CTESPN https://t.co/05tZE7udsK — AB (@AB84) July 3, 2024

The Cleveland Browns QB is busy living it up in Spain with Anais before training camp kicks off later this month. Jilly has been sharing some beautiful vacation highlights like jet-skiing across deep blue waters, indulging in gourmet food, and toasting with champagne.

The couple’s five-year-strong relationship has weathered its share of storms, with Anais standing by Watson through thick and thin. Some fans are even on proposal watch, hoping for a romantic Spanish engagement. But for now, it seems Deshaun Watson’s focused on soaking up the sun and steering clear of any off-field drama.

Antonio, meanwhile, is probably prowling for his next trolling victim.

Antonio Brown’s Social Media Antics

Antonio Brown continues to make waves, not on the field, but in the digital arena. The former NFL star’s penchant for provocative online comments has once again thrust him into the spotlight, with his targets ranging from sports stars to political figures.

Brown’s last controversy stemmed from his remarks about WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark. Following Clark’s selection as the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever, Brown unleashed a series of inappropriate tweets. His crude comments about Clark “looks like she keep it hairy” led to her swift action of blocking him.

Caitlin Clark looks like she keep it hairy. — AB (@AB84) April 18, 2024

Even then, unbothered, Brown escalated the situation by labeling Clark “Cracker of the Day” and comparing her to “Cousin Itt” from the Addams Family.

Cracker of the Day #CTESPN Blocked by Cousin It pic.twitter.com/niS6YA0845 — AB (@AB84) April 18, 2024

This isn’t the only incident in Brown’s social media playbook. He claimed to have been blocked by NFL legend Tom Brady after making insensitive jokes about Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Even President Joe Biden reportedly hit the block button after Brown dubbed him “Cracker of the Day.”

Despite the backlash, Antonio Brown was vocal about the fact that his posts are merely jokes and a reflection of his authentic self. However, his off-color humor is increasingly overshadowing the legacy he built in the NFL. Many NFL enthusiasts consider Brown a player of Hall of Fame caliber, making his social media antics all the more perplexing.