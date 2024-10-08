mobile app bar

Antonio Brown Promotes “I’m Sick of Hearing About Taylor Swift” T-Shirt; Fans Say “We Don’t Care”

Ayush Juneja
Published

Antonio Brown

On left-Former NFL player Antonio Brown and on right-Recording artist Taylor Swift. Credit-Imagn Images

Last season, Taylor Swift and the Swifties took over the NFL and are still going strong at it. Meanwhile, traditional football fans have expressed frustration with the NFL and media for this change in dynamics, and Antonio Brown, as always, remains the loudest noise from the crowd.

AB took to X (formerly Twitter), promoting a T-shirt that sent out his message loud and clear. The picture read, “I’m sick of hearing about Taylor Swift while I’m trying to watch football.” 

While it looked like a promotional post, the subtle message resonated with several NFL fans.

It was evident that Brown, like many other fans, wanted to indicate that football took priority over Taylor Swift. According to naysayers, the NFL and the media have been constantly putting the pop singer under the spotlight during the games, which takes the attention away from the ongoing game.

While it could have been a mere promotion from AB’s side, fans did not let the message slip away and were quick to call out the former wideout for throwing shade at the “Lover” singer. Some dismissed his T-shirt, saying, “We don’t care,” while others called the former Steelers WR salty.

Some fans did agree with Brown, arguing that the NFL was trying to boost viewership by focusing on Taylor Swift excessively during the games. They even liked the idea for the T-shirt. They said:

This wasn’t the first time Brown took a shot at Tay-Tay. He has previously made unkind remarks about the “Gorgeous” singer and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, which weren’t taken lightly by the fans.

Nonetheless, those who liked the idea of the T-shirt from CTESPN can buy the product from their website for just $35. It is under the name-“Taylor Swift Tee” and is available in only black shade with a 15% discount for first-time buyers.

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

