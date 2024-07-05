Antonio Brown Trashes Damar Hamlin’s Career After Viral Video Shows Him Picking Off Tom Brady

One of the biggest talking points on the internet in the last 24 hours has been about clips from Michael Rubin’s prestigious All White Party, attended by the biggest names in the American sports and entertainment industry. From Drake to Tom Brady, the list screams royalty. While NFL star Antonio Brown was one of the omissions from the invites, he made sure to let his presence known by brutally trolling Damar Hamlin, who was present at the party.

Yesterday morning, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin took to Instagram to share a snippet from the big event where Brady, Travis Scott, CJ Stroud, and Hamlin, among others, were captured playing football on the beach — Top Gun style.

One of the notable highlights of the clip saw Hamlin picking off Brady’s pass to Travis Scott effortlessly. This quickly made the news, understandably so, considering how much of an iconic sentence it is to simply say it out loud.

However, Antonio Brown had different plans. While NFL fans were happy to see the GOAT play football again, Brown made a mean comment about Hamlin.

AB84 re-posted the clip in which the Bills player is captured intercepting Brady’s pass and commented that this right here is the biggest moment of his career — aka his career highlights.

“Career DeMar Hamlin Highlight tape #CTESPN”

To add salt to the wounds, Brown also misspelled Damar’s name as ‘DeMar’ dishing out further disrespect. Fans, unsurprisingly, were entertained by Brown’s outburst and had a field day on social media.

“Dude Isn’t Even a Top 10”: Fans Join AB in Trolling Damar Hamlin

It’s not surprising to learn that Brown’s fans are equally savage and brutal as he is. The overall reaction to AB84’s comment on the clip was further brutality from the fans.

Brown’s supporters vehemently disagreed with the former wide receiver and humorously suggested that Hamlin’s career highlight was when he experienced a cardiac arrest on the field.

Coolest thing he ever did was die on the field tbh — greta thunberg (@PissLewis) July 5, 2024

dude isn’t even a top 10 defender he just didn’t die smh — (@armoneeyy) July 5, 2024

A few mercilessly questioned Hamlin’s credentials for the invite to Rubin’s party and thus called him a “Make A Wish Kid,” and Brady, the celebrity who is fulfilling the wish.

Tom Brady making sure the special needs kid has his moment gotta love it this is why he’s the goat — let me suck your toes (@Toesbesmackin) July 5, 2024

They had to let the make a wish kid feel good — Justin (@justinlent25) July 5, 2024

For those who follow Brown on “X”, the former NFL player’s attack on Hamlin is not the first time that’s happened. In fact, Brown’s last joke about Hamlin was the most brutal. For context, Brown had replied with Hamlin’s photo to a post that asked people to reveal a fictional TV and film character’s death that they had not gotten over.

This led to Hamlin returning the brutality in kind by letting netizens know that Brown’s unnecessary attack on the safety stemmed from the fact that the Bills player didn’t respond to his DM on “X”. He also proceeded to share screenshots from his DM. The Bills star ended his exposé on the former wideout by praying that he never becomes a “burnt-out old head” like him.

Considering how spicy and fiery back and forth ensued between Hamlin and Brown last time, netizens are curious to see how the former will respond this time.