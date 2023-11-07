Antonio Gates’ Fanboy Keenan Allen is Ecstatic After Making an Entry in 10,000 Receiving Yards Club; “Walking That Walk & Talking That Talk”

Nov 6, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches the ball against the New York Jets, surpassing 10,000 career receiving yards during a football game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

In the Chargers Monday night clash against the Jets, Keenan Allen achieved a remarkable milestone with a breathtaking catch which can be dubbed the season’s best. Allen’s historic moment came on a 23-yard reception, where he demonstrated extraordinary agility. He backpedaled, deftly caught the ball midair with his left hand, and then securely brought it in with his right hand while staying in bounds.

In the heat of the game, Keenan Allen carved out his spot in NFL’s illustrious history by being only the 54th player to rack up over 10,000 career receiving yards. In his eleventh season, Keenan Allen’s exceptional performances have firmly placed him as the Chargers’ second-greatest receiver ever, trailing only his hero, Antonio Gates. Holding a fourth place in the Chargers’ franchise history, Allen’s got 56 touchdown catches under his belt, right behind big names like Gates, Alworth, and Garrison.

In the 27-6 victory, Keenan Allen had a solid performance, catching eight of his nine targets for 77 yards. After the game, when asked about being one of the two players in Chargers history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards, Allen attributed his success to consistency, stating that he’s now “Walking that walk and talking that talk. So.” in a postgame interview.

Keenan’s achievement places him in an exclusive category of current players, making him one of the few active pass-catchers with 10,000 career receiving yards. This elite group includes names like Davante Adams, Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, and Mike Evans.

With this remarkable consistency, Allen is often described as timeless. His quarterback, Justin Herbert lauded him as “one of the best to ever do it” and emphasized the honor of having Alen as his top receiver.

Fans Marvel at Allen’s Epic Career Milestone and Unforgettable Catch

Keenan Allen entered the game with 9,930 receiving yards, right behind Eric Moulds on the all-time list. He now stands just shy of Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe’s 10,060 career yards. Allen’s remarkable catch against the Jets can be described as poetry, and many, including fans and analysts, found it hard to believe that he completed it given the nature of the pass.

Even Keenan Allen expressed his delight in the remarkable catch describing it as an exceptional moment. Supporters and former NFL players alike expressed their amazement. One called it the flashiest catch ever witnessed and another dubbed it the catch of the year. A former NFL safety acknowledged the catch, noting its fitting role in pushing Keenan’s milestone.

Another noted, “Keenan Allen with his catch of the year application.”

Former NFL safety, Darius Butler, tweeted, “Fitting that this is the catch that puts Keenan Allen over 10k career yards! DAWG”!

Keenan Allen’s illustrious NFL career comprises 858 receptions out of 1,242 receiving targets. It resulted in a remarkable 10,007 receiving yards at an average of 11.7 per game. He has contributed 56 touchdowns, including 54 long receptions while maintaining impressive ball security with only six fumbles throughout his career per ESPN.