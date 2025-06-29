Arch Manning Gets Crucial Advice from Uncle Peyton Manning Before His First Full Season as Texas Starter

Arch Manning’s true journey from college football to the NFL begins now. After months of speculation that he might transfer out of Texas in search of better opportunities, the highly touted quarterback chose to stay and wait his turn. He spent last season backing up Quinn Ewers—who is now with the Miami Dolphins—and now, with Ewers gone, the Longhorns have officially named Arch their starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Despite his immense talent and strong work ethic, the road ahead won’t be easy. Leading Texas through the grueling SEC and into playoff contention comes with enormous pressure. But if there’s anyone equipped to handle it, it’s a Manning.

Arch is surrounded by a family that knows the quarterback position better than anyone. His uncle, five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, has already been in his corner, offering support and insight as the new season approaches.

Peyton recently shared how proud he is of the work Arch has put in and expressed his excitement to see him finally take the reins in Austin. Interestingly, when asked if he had any specific advice for his nephew, Peyton said he didn’t, which, in itself, is a huge compliment. He described Arch as level-headed and laser-focused, someone who doesn’t need micromanaging.

Still, Peyton did offer one key piece of advice—something he extends to all college quarterbacks: enjoy the moment.

” I am very proud of how hard he has worked. Looking forward to watching him play. He has put in a lot of time, and he has been patient. Looking forward to seeing him out there. He has got a good head on his shoulders; he doesn’t need my advice. He is obviously focused on school and football. To all these college QBs, my advice is to enjoy the journey, enjoy the college experience as well. That’s what’s important on the football field.”

Like his uncle Peyton, Arch Manning is currently back at the Manning Passing Academy. Though he’s there as a counselor this time, he’s still soaking up knowledge and growing as a quarterback. More importantly, he’s having fun, enjoying the chance to bond with fellow college QBs in a pressure-free environment.

For Arch, it’s a blessing to exchange stories, pick up advice, and even emulate aspects of other quarterbacks’ games where they may excel more than him. The experience has been as educational as it has been enjoyable.

As he prepares for his first season as Texas’s starting quarterback, Longhorns fans are beginning to wonder—could Manning be their guy for the next two years? Might he follow in his uncles’ footsteps and play all four years of college football?

While both Peyton and Eli stayed through their senior seasons, Arch isn’t looking that far ahead. He’s taking it year by year, fully focused on the present. And in that context, this upcoming season is absolutely pivotal.

In his first two years at Texas, Arch started only two games. He now needs consistent playing time—real, meaningful starts—to refine his skills and continue his development. History shows that game reps matter. Quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels entered the NFL older than many of their peers, but their extensive college experience made them more prepared for the pros.

Arch needs that same kind of runway. A full season as a starter could be the foundation for long-term success—both for him and for the Longhorns.