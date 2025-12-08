Jamie Foxx Hyped Up After Shedeur Sanders’ Historic Game Against the Titans

It’s safe to say the Cleveland Browns won’t be making any more quarterback changes before the end of the 2025 campaign. Shedeur Sanders is the guy. And he confirmed it with the best performance of his young NFL career in Week 14.

Sanders was matched up against 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and his Tennessee Titans. With both QBs considered for the top pick for several months before Sanders’ historic slide on draft day, it was always going to be an intriguing clash.

And Ward got the last laugh with the 31-29 win, Sanders clearly outplayed his counterpart. Ward managed just 117 yards, two TDs, and one interception on a 50 percent completion rate, with just four rushing yards. Sanders, meanwhile, threw for 364 yards, three TDs, and one INT on a 55 percent completion rate.

The Colorado product also had three rushes for 29 yards and a score. The historic performance was the talk of the NFL despite Week 14 being packed with other big matchups that had playoff implications. Actor and singer Jamie Foxx, a longtime supporter of the Sanders family, even posted a pointed message on Instagram about Shedeur after the big performance.

“You know you’re the truth when you’re a fifth-round pick… but a first-round topic,” Foxx shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Of course, Shedeur’s father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, commented on the post, saying, “PREACH!!!”

Foxx was very Sanders-focused on Sunday. He also posted a Night Cap graphic of Shedeur celebrating the fact that he was the first rookie to throw for 300+ yards this season. Foxx captioned the post: “@shedeursanders @deionsanders Biggups”.

Sanders’ performance came against a previously one-win team with a porous defense. But it was impressive nonetheless. He became the first Browns QB since 1950 to throw for 300+ yards, throw 3+ TDs, and score a rushing TD all in the same game. That made it all the more peculiar that head coach Kevin Stefanski decided to keep him on the sideline for that two-point conversion with the game on the line. But let’s not get into that right now.

Foxx, for his part, is simply continuing his long-standing support of the Sanders family. After Sanders’ preseason debut back in August, the actor was also very effusive in his praise of the youngster.

“I hear what all y’all are saying. My name is Willie – Willie Beamen! Hey, he the real deal. That’s coming from Willie. Now how y’all feel now? How y’all feel now? No matter what he do, how y’all feel now? That man playing for his daddy. … All you haters, if you hate Shedeur, you hate football. How can you not love that story? Deion Sanders, absolute legend. Icon. Now, his son picking up the pace balling out.”

Foxx also sent words of support to Deion Sanders when the latter was fighting his battle with bladder cancer earlier this year. Sanders posted a photo on his Instagram captioned, “Post Bladder Removal Surgery,” back in July. Foxx was quick to comment: “We got prayer warriors on deck. Love you, my brother.”

What exactly Jamie Foxx’s relationship is with the Sanders family is unclear. But there’s no debating or doubting his fan credentials or his love for that clan at this point.