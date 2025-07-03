mobile app bar

“This Is a F*cking Joke”: Chiefs Fans Lose Their Cool as NFL Players Rank Creed Humphrey 93rd in the League

Reese Patanjo
Published

Creed Humphrey

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, everyone knows about Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. But many forget that one of the team’s biggest strengths is its offensive line. Specifically, center Creed Humphrey, who’s an elite blocker in all phases of the game, yet rarely gets mentioned in the media.

It’s not so much that Humphrey has helped Mahomes look great; it’s more about how he’s elevated the offense as a whole. Sure, he helped protect the star QB during his MVP season in 2022 and was a Second-Team All-Pro selection that year. But the rushing game has looked outstanding in recent years. Guys like Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire have Creed to thank for that.

However, despite the elite display the center has shown, the NFL ranked him 93rd out of the top 100 players in the league right now. He was also the only center to appear on the list, giving credence to the notion that offensive linemen are often underrated and overlooked.

When the fans saw the ranking by NFL players, they weren’t too pleased. One fan went as far as to call the ranking a joke. “This is a f*cking joke,” they wrote.

“Holy sh*t that is way too low,” another commented. “93 seems like a low ball for Creed,” a user agreed.

Even the Sleeper Chiefs Twitter account had something to say, and got the most liked comment.

“Wildly disrespectful,” they penned.

It does feel a bit strange to see Humphrey ranked so low. Especially with the way active players were talking about him in the clip, you would’ve thought he was the best lineman in the NFL. But it goes to show how forgotten the position is to some.

We all know it’s the quarterbacks and skill positions that get the glitz and glamour. Yet those guys would be nothing without their offensive line. Any good coach will tell a fan that the game is won at the line of scrimmage. But many fans will always look more toward the quarterback or wide receivers to place blame for a loss or to glorify for a victory.

At the end of the day, it’s not like Humphrey cares. He knows the job he signed up for, and that Mahomes will be viewed as the hero while he gets forgotten in the shadows. But it would be nice if the NFL, the entity that’s supposed to educate people about the game, gave more praise to offensive linemen around the league. It would probably help draw more attention and popularity to the essential position.

