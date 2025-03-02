“He’s One of My Idols”: Cam Ward Wishes He Could Play Catch With Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s life was cut tragically short, but his impact on athletes worldwide remains profound. His relentless mentality and unwavering dedication continue to inspire countless players across all sports. Even years after his passing, the sports world still mourns his loss while celebrating his legacy.

Advertisement

Kobe touched the lives of many NFL players like Saquon Barkley, Maxx Crosby, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and LeSean McCoy. Barkley has paid tribute to Mamba many times, embracing the Mamba mentality by writing it on his cleats before practices and games. He even wore dangling earrings that featured Bryant’s sheath logo.

Among those deeply influenced by him—and also on his way to the NFL—is Cam Ward, who holds a heartfelt desire to have played catch with the Mamba.

During the NFL Combine, reporters asked prospects which person—athlete or not—they would love to play catch with. Without hesitation, Ward named Bryant, explaining that he had grown up idolizing him.

“Kobe Bryant, he’s one of my idols. I want to see what he’s like on the football field,” he said.

More than just admiration, he was curious to see how the Mamba’s legendary work ethic and competitive fire would translate onto the football field.

What were some other choices to play catch with for other players? Shedeur Sanders unsurprisingly said he would want to play catch with his father, Deion Sanders, because he has always been there for him. Uninspiring choice but understandable.

Luther Burden, the wideout from Mizzou, said that he would want to play catch with popular actor/comedian, Druski, because he would have a good time and a barrel of laughs along the way. Dillon Gabriel wants to play catch with Calvin ‘Megatron’ Johnson while Kyle McCord wants to throw the pigskin around with Marvin Harrison Sr. because he played with his son, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Bech, the TCU receiver, wants to just relive the memory and wants to throw the rock around with his late brother, Tiger Bech, who recently died in a New Orleans truck attack. Jaxson Dart names two Hall of Famers, Jerry Rice, and Randy Moss, as the two people who want to throw the ball, while Trevor Etienne wants to just play catch with his grandmother who taught him how to play catch.