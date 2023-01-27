“Jordan Love Was Constantly F*cking Up, But…”: Pat McAfee Changes His Stance on Young Packers QB as Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors Gain Momentum

Over the years, the Green Packers have emerged as a team which always has a superstar quarterback in the starting 11. Brett Favre became one of the biggest superstars in the league while featuring for Green Bay and currently, Aaron Rodgers enjoys a similar status.

Roped into the unit back in 2005, Aaron has consistently delivered on the football field, even when personal troubles and controversies have constantly accompanied him throughout his stint.

After winning back to back MVP honors, Aaron entered into the 2022 season without Davante Adams and failed to churn out great numbers. As a result, there are rumors that he might retire from the sport altogether. However, Nathaniel Hackett’s hiring by the Jets as the OC has forced several experts to speculate that Aaron might get traded to the New York-based franchise.

Either way, if Aaron leaves Green Bay, it means that the onus to lead the team will be on young Jordan Love. While not many people had faith in Jordan’s ability in the beginning, his numbers were quite good when he got the chance to start in place of Aaron earlier this season.

Pat McAfee’s point of view regarding Jordan Love has certainly changed

Talking about how Jordan has changed public perception, Pat McAfee recently claimed, “when Jordan came into the NFL, he looked like a terrible football player.”

“Only videos of him we saw was him fu*king up. There were some things he was doing in the videos and I was like, ‘I have never done that in football, like me, I have never done something that terrible in practice,'” Pat stated, adding that in the last couple of years, when he has got the chance to be behind Rodgers, Love’s mannerisms have certainly changed.

“Jordan looked good,” McAfee further said about the young QB’s performance this season. Although McAfee went on to state that Jordan’s numbers don’t guarantee that Green Bay will move on from Rodgers, this option certainly looks viable at this point.

It will be interesting to see how the Packers proceed ahead of the coming season.

