Erin Andrews Breaks Down Her Emotionally Tormenting 9-Year IVF Journey

Erin Andrews is one of the biggest names in the sports broadcasting circuit. Right from NBA, NFL to MLB and NHL, Andrews has covered it all and has well and truly established herself as a veteran in the field.

While it is common to catch a glimpse of Erin whenever an NFL game is on, there was a time when she was absolutely everywhere. From ‘Dancing With The Stars’ to appearances at chat shows, Erin was nailing it all.

In fact, in one interview, Erin had claimed that she used to be so busy that even going for a bathroom break was a massive task. However, behind all this hullaballoo, Erin has also been facing issues regarding pregnancy about which she recently decided to speak.

Erin Andrews wants people to know who are going through the same issues as her that they aren’t alone

In an interview with US Weekly, Erin expressed how tough it has been to continue her IVF journey for a decade and still return empty handed. “It’s not easy. It’s been one of the most challenging things in my life, and I know in my husband’s life as well,” Erin claimed.

“I can take about 50 needles in my stomach and just handle it better than my husband ever could,” she said while joking about the impact of all this on her husband. “You know that you’re strong and that you can deal with it and it will get better.”

Moreover, while reflecting on how she copes up with all this stress, Erin credited her close friends and family members for supporting her. “Finding humor in it and finding comfort and being vocal with it about your friends helps. Because a lot of times they don’t know how to bring it up,” Erin added.

“They don’t know if you’re going through a bad day or a good day. A lot of times I’ll just be like, ‘Yeah, this sucks,’ or, ‘This is awesome, we got great news,’” she further explained.

Moreover, Erin also said that while her husband wasn’t really sure about sharing this part of her life with the general public, she went on and said everything she wanted to in order to let the people know who are going through the same problems as her, that they are not alone.

