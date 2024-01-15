“Are You Real?”: Fans Troll RG3 for Suggesting Cowboys Replace Mike McCarthy With Deion Sanders

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a familiar playoff exit once again, thanks to a 48-32 loss to the No. 7 seed, the Green Bay Packers. The team that remained undefeated at home all year couldn’t withstand the Packers in the Wildcard Round. Since then, fans haven’t shied away from expressing their frustration at the team, especially Mike McCarthy, whom they’d gladly see being ousted. Robert Griffin III also joined in, interestingly suggesting Deion Sanders replace the current head coach, sparking a flurry of fan reactions.

RG III, in a tweet, pointed out the setbacks in Mike McCarthy’s coaching strategy. He emphasized how the Cowboys’ defeat followed the 28-year mantra of letting down fans in the big moments. Moreover, he believes the problem lies in the former Packers head coach, who seems to be repeating his mistakes season after season.

“I hate calling for coaches’ jobs, but it’s got to be the coach,” Griffin said.

It is difficult to fathom for Griffin how America’s Team hasn’t yet been able to go past the Divisional Round since their Super Bowl win in 1995. Since then, the Cowboys have reached the playoffs 12 times, thrice under Mike McCarthy, and still fell short. Sunday was the perfect opportunity for him to avenge it, as the Indian Packers haven’t lost their last five trips to the AT&T Stadium. Yet they couldn’t make do.

Therefore, RG III feels that someone who shares history with the Cowboys might be able to have a ‘prime effect’. He said,

“You need Coach Prime. That’s right, Deion Sanders. Coach Prime knows how to win in Dallas. He knows what it takes to have a championship mindset. He knows how to hold his guys accountable…and he’s a culture changer.”

Deion Sanders had quite the rollercoaster ride as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in his debut season. The 4-8 record wasn’t even sufficient for them to make the Pro Bowl, which has dampened the hopes of CU fans. He has dedicated five years of his professional career to the Cowboys, yet Griffin’s statement didn’t sit well with many.

Cowboys Fans Say No to Deion Sanders Drawing Comparisons with Mike McCarthy

Fans were less than impressed with RGIII’s take. While some were quick to bash the former QB, others ‘brought receipts’ of how Sanders fared against Mike McCarthy. One of those fans remarked, “Are you real?”

While comparing the two head coaches’ stats, this fan said, “Get rid of McCarthy and bring me the guy who went 1-8 in the PAC 12 and 4-8 overall!!!”

Another voice followed with a “This is embarrassing,” comment.

Another chimed in with his question, “Brahhhhh what?! What on earth have you seen in Deion to justify him as an NFL Coach?!”

However, there were also a few who came with their own suggestions for the struggling franchise. One fan suggested Jim Harbaugh after his NCAA national title win writing, “Naaaaaa we need a hard-nosed coach right now, one that’s more proven, the only name I want out of the NCAA is Harbaugh”.

It’s worth noting that there’s also a strong case for the now-former head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick. His defensive prowess has never been a secret, and with the Cowboys’ offense, he could do wonders. His post-Brady seasons haven’t been anything but eyesores, but he could surely get America’s Team the right push that they need.

Nevertheless, there is also a majority of fans who are voicing their support for Mike McCarthy. He has come a long way since his 6-10 debut season. The Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, refrained from making a comment about McCarthy’s future in the post-game interview.

“I haven’t thought one second (about McCarthy’s future),” Jones said, adding he’s not sure when he’ll meet with McCarthy,” as per NFL.com.

Aaron Jones, the seventh-year RB, was exceptionally good with three touchdowns to eliminate the Cowboys in the Wild Card round. Jordan Love wowed the Cheeseheads with his near-perfect gameplay — 272 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded a career-high 157.2 passer rating. The crushing opponents of the Cowboys will now advance to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.