“Is He Okay?”: Fans React to Josh Jacobs & Cousin’s Dirt Bike ‘Stunt’ Gone Horribly Wrong

Josh Jacobs recently moved from the Raiders to Green Bay, signing a lucrative 4-year $48 million contract with the Packers per Spotrac. Before he comes to the field in his new colours, he is enjoying his off-season and riding an ATV on a dirt road.

Jacobs and his mate B Lou attached a bike to the ATV and decided to test if the ATV had the power to carry the bike. While the test proved successful, the bike flipped over, taking down the person sitting on it. Many speculated that it was Jacobs, who fell from the bike and left many Packers fans sweating.

Fans’ speculation that Jacobs wasn’t the one riding the bike that flipped turned out to be true.

NFL World Confused Over Josh Jacobs Dirt Bike Incident

When some verified accounts posted the video of Jacobs and B Lou being involved in a minor mishap, they reported that it was the Packer’s RB who was driving the bike that flipped, which left the NFL World confused and a bit worried. However, the reports turned out to be false as Josh himself posted on X that he wasn’t the one driving the bike and fans should have realised that because he doesn’t have that fair of a complexion.

Josh Jacobs too must be relieved that he wasn’t the one sitting on the motorcycle, given he has just signed a big contract. After a spectacular season in 2022 with the Raiders when he rushed for 1653 yards on 340 carries with 12 TDs, his performances saw a sharp decline last season. He had only 805 rushing yards and 296 receiving yards. The former Alabama RB who replaced Aaron Jones in Green Bay, would hope to reach the same heights he did in 2022.