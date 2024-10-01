‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity’ Trailer Makes Swifties Fall in Love With Travis Kelce All Over Again

April 2, 2023: Travis Kelce arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Travis Kelce will soon be entertaining us from off the football field. The excitement surrounding the tight end’s new reality show, ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ just ramped up with a surprise trailer drop. And not so surprisingly, Swifties can’t stop gushing about it.

The Kansas City tight end will be hosting the Amazon Prime spinoff of the classic Fox game show of the same name. Set to release on Oct 16, the series will consist of 20 episodes, with the first three dropping on the release date and the rest on a weekly basis.

With the official trailer dropping this week, fans finally got a glimpse of Kelce stepping into the role of a TV host — a transition few would have imagined just a year ago.

Clad in a beige suit, Kelce appears in the montage and introduces the show, scheduled as part of Prime’s Winning Wednesdays segment. The star tight end then says:

“(It is) the game show where people can win ridiculous money just by answering questions about stuff we all learned back in elementary school.”

While the trailer was a treat for lovers of the classic game show, it found an unexpected audience in Taylor Swift fans, who were quick to show their support for the NFL player on social media.

One fan, for instance, complimented Kelce’s hair and beard combo and praised how he seemed comfortable as the host. They even wondered if there was anything the Super Bowl champion couldn’t do!

I’m so glad he was filming it in his best hair and beard combo. And yes, his voice is smooth. He seems so relaxed and natural. Is there anything this man can’t do? — Bianca Lopi (@LopiBianca) October 1, 2024

Other internet users showered the “natural” and “silly” Kelce with similar compliments, expressing their excitement for the upcoming show.

He is a natural! — mve16 (@mve161) October 1, 2024

Looking forward to that! Travis is so silly. — BlueGirl (@BlueGrlRedStayt) October 1, 2024



This devoted fan couldn’t help but fangirl over the heartthrob:

I’m gonna Say it. Enough !!!!! @tkelce i’m in love with you. Bye pic.twitter.com/lKUr2hKJu1 — HARI (@hari_isonline) October 1, 2024

That said, it wasn’t just the TE’s good looks that had fans enamored; his humor in the short trailer also stirred up equal attention.

Travis Kelce’s quips

Being a good host requires a package deal of confidence, enthusiasm, and a sprinkle of good humor. Well, judging by the trailer, Kelce seems to check all three boxes. The clips in the montage video showcased moments where the athlete brought his sense of humor to the forefront.

One participant, faced with a typical question (probably about some country), exclaims that he doesn’t know geography. As it turns out, the host doesn’t either.

Kelce unabashedly proclaims “Me Neither,” leaving the entire room bursting into laughter.

The tight end also explained why he had Criminal Justice as his college major — to simply stay clear of the authorities! “If I’m gonna go to school, I might as well learn how to not go to jail,” he quipped.

He was also seen showcasing some of his quirky dance moves while grooving to a made-up song. What else is in store for fans will only be revealed on Oct 16, when ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ officially premieres on Amazon Prime.