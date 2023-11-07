Arnold Schwarzenegger Had a Delightful Response To Peyton and Eli Manning’s Hilarious Reaction Watching His Donkey Crash Their Show

Arnold Schwarzenegger, known for his achievements as seven-time Mr. Olympia and Mr. Universe indeed has a likable presence. He made his debut on Peyton and Eli Manning’s MNF ManningCast, during the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers. The highlight of Schwarzenegger’s time on the podcast was the surprising appearance of ‘Lulu’.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pet donkey Lulu crashed the party with his adorable presence on the ManningCast, stealing the attention away from former Mr. Universe. His face covered the frame as Schwarzenegger fed him with utmost affection during the show.

The moment was uploaded on X via NFL on ESPN and Arnold was quick to react to it. In the video, it can be seen that Eli grabbed the opportunity to roast his brother Peyton comparing him to Arnold’s pet donkey Lulu. “What is that? That donkey looks like you eating Peyton,” remarked Eli Manning.

Schwarzenegger was no less delight than the Manning brothers on the show. In his response to ESPN’s clip on Lulu’s pleasantly surprising entry, he wrote, “Lulu and I had a fantastic time with Peyton and Eli”.

It is highly unlikely to find a dull moment with the Manning brothers. However, Arnold’s words cemented the fact that his debut was a delightful experience, especially as the hosts welcomed Lulu’s time on screen with pleasure.

His humor was welcomed by Peyton Manning in the light-hearted moment, who grinned in return. Lulu chewed its piece in the following segment as his companion Arnold cajoled the pet affectionately. Then again, his sweet nothings for Lulu tickled Peyton, who appeared rather perplexed on the incident. His ‘disbelief’ was caught in a tweet by Barstool Sports, that read,

“Peyton Manning is in disbelief hearing Arnold Schwarzenegger moan sweet nothings to his donkey.”

Adding to the amusement even Arnold reacted to participate in another moment of Eli’s roast of Peyton. Eli didn’t let Lulu’s surprising appearance go easily as he jabbed again at Peyton asking Arnold if his donkey’s name was Peyton.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Stole the ManningCast Limelight With His Affection and Humor

Eli and Peyton Manning have captured hearts with the richness of their jokes on their show. They never miss a beat at roasting one another, similar to what happened in the latest episode with Arnold.

Arnold Schwarzenegger cheekily participated in Eli Manning’s humorous jab at Peyton. He confirmed to his donkey Lulu’s name being same as Peyton in good humor, replying,

“That’s exactly right, yes.”

As expected, an array of reactions kicked in from viewers in the comments. Most of them were amused at Lulu’s casual stroll as they discussed the matchup of the Los Angeles Chargers against the New York Jets.

Some others praised Arnold for having the donkey as a pet and his evident affection for Lulu.

Not surprisingly, Peyton’s disbelief and Eli’s stunning roast of him as Arnold mumbled in affection for Lulu, had equally amusing reactions.

It’s true what one of the fans said, the Mannings are the gift that keeps on giving. There isn’t a single moment that goes dull with Eli and Peyton Manning which only makes up a wish for more in the coming years.