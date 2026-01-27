Ravens’ Rashod Bateman Says His IG Account Was Hacked But He Agrees With “Some Sh*t” the Hacker Posted

The Baltimore Ravens entered the offseason determined to turn the page after a disastrous 2025 campaign. That reset came swiftly, with the organization parting ways with longtime head coach John Harbaugh and hiring Jesse Minter as his replacement last Thursday.

Advertisement

But before Minter has even had a full week to settle into the role, tension has already surfaced. While fans have largely applauded the early construction of his coaching staff, attention quickly shifted to the roster when a series of Instagram posts attributed to wide receiver Rashod Bateman began circulating Monday.

During the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, the former first-round draft pick began firing off a series of posts on Instagram. At first, they seemed relatively normal, with one post reading “All a mf need is real opportunity, imma spin, proved it, fck the extra shi.”

As the day progressed, however, his posts became increasingly hostile, so much so that by the time his rant had come to an end, Bateman was sharing posts from various social media platforms that called out the Ravens and their general manager, Eric DeCosta.

The 26-year-old is now claiming that his account was hacked, and while that explanation would typically be enough to bring an end to the matter, Bateman’s full response proved to be anything but typical.

“I ain’t know if I was gonna address ts or just let it ride, but was told to at least try by my team,” Bateman began in his most recent post.

“My apologies for the confusion. My account was hacked by someone I know, lame sh*t. This one and others. Although I agree with some shi, since yall know me, Ian got the time for some shi either. I was putting up fckn baby strollers all day when I got this news.”

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Ravens’ WR Rashod Bateman released a statement saying his account was hacked following a series of posts to his IG story voicing his displeasure with the team. He does say he agrees with some of the things the hacker said… “My apologies for the confusion. My… pic.twitter.com/FSBb37RbdV — JPA (@jasrifootball) January 26, 2026

Suffice to say, that likely wasn’t the type of apology letter that his PR team had in mind when they initially begged Bateman to address the issue. For better or worse, however, this is how he chose to respond, and we will now await a response from either DeCosta or another representative from the team’s front office.

Seeing as the franchise just parted ways with its head coach of 18 years, John Harbaugh, it seems rather safe to suggest that the Ravens are in a transitional period. If he’s not careful, Bateman could find himself being filtered out in a similar fashion.

Although seeing as he just signed a three-year, $36.75-million contract extension in June of 2025, it’s more likely that DeCosta and the rest of Baltimore’s front office will begrudgingly swallow pride on this one, as they simply cannot afford to leave Lamar Jackson with an even more depleted arsenal than the one that he already has.