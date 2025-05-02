Despite Sliding to the Fifth Round, Shedeur Sanders Outshines Underpaid Brock Purdy with a $4.6 Million Rookie Deal

Shedeur Sanders was once thought of as a top-two, potentially the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As the days drew closer to the draft, Sanders’ projection started to drop, with some experts mocking him to go as early as pick No. 9, and some as late as pick No. 21.

What turned out to be the biggest headline of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sander slid to the fifth round of the draft, with many questioning why he slid as far as he did. While his film is good and while he put up good numbers in college, some believe it is his attitude/cockiness and presence of his father Deion Sanders as to why he slid.

Regardless of why he slid, Sanders lost a ton of money on his rookie contract. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is set to make $48 million over the course of his four-year rookie deal. According to overthecap.com, Sanders’ rookie deal is a four-year deal worth $4.64 million, making an average of $1.16 million a season. He’s one of the most underpaid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Surprisingly, Sanders is currently making more money than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy, being a 2022 seventh-round pick, signed a four-year $3.73 million rookie deal, paying him under a million a year. But that won’t be the case for long.

Alex Smith gives his thoughts on a Brock Purdy contract extension

While Brock Purdy is currently earning under a million dollars per season on the last year of his rookie deal, it is expected that he and the 49ers will get a contract extension done soon. Purdy has a 23-13 career record and has brought San Fran to the Super Bowl. It is expected by many people that he will get a contract extension worth at least $50 million per season.

Former 49ers No. 1 overall pick and QB Alex Smith spoke on CBS Sports about his thoughts on a Purdy extension. He was asked how much he thinks he should be paid, but didn’t give a number, stating he is an NFL starting quarterback though.

“I don’t want to get into numbers specifically on what Brock Purdy is worth,” said Smith. “I know this, he is a starting franchise quarterback in the NFL. I think the 9ers feel the same way about him. This kid is so mature, wise beyond his years. I think they’re [49ers’ gonna figure it out and they will find a middle ground,” Smith explained.

Purdy should earn at least $50 million per deal on his next contract. That’s just how contracts go with quarterbacks these days. The next man (QB) up usually exceeds a contract that breaks them into the top-10 highest paid players at their position. Purdy has earned it, bringing the 49ers to the Super Bowl and to two playoff appearances as a seventh-round pick.