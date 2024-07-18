Arrogant Tom Brady Ignored & Disrespected me: Hall of Famer Terrell Owens

While ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’ can still be viewed on Netflix, former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens roasted the seven-time Super Bowl winner, but not for comical reasons. The six-time Pro Bowl wideout shared his sentiments in his recent appearance on the ‘Bubba Dub Show.’

The thought process started when Owens argued that Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson must be in the conversation for the greatest football player of all time because they were excellent in the NFL and Major League Baseball.

However, Owens’ mood changed when Jerry ‘Bubba Dub’ Morgan brought up Tom Brady. He accused the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player of disrespecting him when he pledged his desire to team up. Owens boldly declared to Morgan that Brady might have his eighth Super Bowl title if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought him in.

“This dude really ignored me. I reached out to him, and he tried to play me off, though.”

The Buccaneers could have used someone during the 2021 regular season after Antonio Brown’s infamous walkout and Chris Godwin dealing with an injury. Owens revealed that while he’s fine playing only during third-down and red-zone situations, he allegedly never got a response from Brady.

But as much as Owens was working out, hoping for a comeback, he was a decade removed from his last NFL game. Likewise, at 48 years old, he might not have the same speed and agility he once used to terrify defensive backs.

As much as Owens claims he still has a game, there are better options than him now. Besides, a man who earned nearly $80 million in 15 NFL seasons must enjoy those riches upon retirement unless he squandered his fortune.

Terrell Owens Claims Tom Brady Didn’t Want to Share the Limelight

The 2021 Buccaneers came up short after losing to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champions, the Los Angeles Rams, during their Divisional Round showdown at home. Owens believed he could have made a difference in that game if the Buccaneers brought him in.

You can take Owens’ word for it, considering he had solid numbers (72 receptions, 982 yards, nine touchdowns) in his lone season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, disregarding that his last NFL stint ended with the Seattle Seahawks excluding him from their active roster, the five-time All-Pro wide receiver played up Tom Brady’s alleged ego after ignoring him.

“How arrogance comes into play. That first week, they went to play Philly. Tom Brady could have made it happen.”

Owens added that Brady didn’t want to share the spotlight with him if the Buccaneers won a second consecutive Super Bowl. However, Owens failed to look at himself and recognize who the real problem was.

The Bucs won’t replace Brown, a known “locker room” problem with a similar player in Owens. While winning a Super Bowl is challenging, having a player with Owens’ attitude can make the odds worse.