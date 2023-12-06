Fans Want to Cancel Micah Parsons’ Podcast After the Cowboys LB’s Controversial Take on Tyreek Hill & Tua Tagovailoa

Micah Parsons recently advocated for Dak Prescott to be included in the MVP conversations. On the Bleacher Report’s, ‘The Edge,’ hosted by Micha Parsons himself, he suggested even he could successfully throw touchdown passes to elite receivers like Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel.

NFL fans widely rejected this take, expressing a desire for Bleacher Report to re-consider its podcast approach and cancel the podcast. The seasoned linebacker for the Cowboys, expressed confidence in his potential as a quarterback if he is given Tyreek Hill as his WR.

While he might have intended this as a playful remark, fans perceived it as a slight toward quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy, who led the team with these wide receivers. Micah Parsons indirectly implied that playing Tua Tagovailoa with Tyreek Hill might be considered relatively easier. Talking of Tyreek Hill, Parsons said,

“I am talking crazy right now, but I truly believe I could be Tyreek Hill’s quarterback. I can throw it up to Tyreek Hill. I could throw a screen pass to Deebo.”

When the Dallas Cowboys linebacker delved into MVP discussion on his podcast, he was asked his perspective on contenders like Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa. Parsons seemed to have downplayed their achievements in this season, implying that their roles are more manageable than others. This argument has been made in the past against the Dolphins’ QB, implying that his performance relies heavily on the strong weapons in the team. However, fans weren’t on board this argument and slammed Parsons:

It seems some fans also agreed with the LB:

Tua Tagovailoa’s MVP case gains strength with the Dolphins’ impressive offensive balance. The team executes 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays, securing the second spot in NFL scoring. His strong bid in the MVP debate continues, diminishing the power of Parson’s argument.

Tua Tagovailoa Continues to be Strong MVP Candidate

Tua Tagovailoa has emerged as a strong contender for the NFL MVP award this season, boasting fifth-best odds at +850. His impressive season statistics included 3,457 passing yards with an average of 288.1 per game. He also had 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Throughout the season Tua has managed to maintain an impressive 70.1% completion rate, completing 281 out of 401 passes.

Tua Tagovailoa stands out in the red zone, contributing to 43.9% of his team’s plays within this critical area. The Dolphins lead the NFL in red zone scoring with 50 of his 401 pass attempts originating from inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Micah Parson’s take on quarterbacks with star receivers is considered downright bizarre by fans. Tua Tagovailoa’s stats reveal that it is no cakewalk. While receivers like Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel contribute significantly, football is a team game after all and everything needs to be considered.