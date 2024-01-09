Upon Flexing Multiple Bouquets That her Husband Gifted, Elated Simone Biles Issues Warning to Cowboys as Packers Clinch Playoff Berth

Apr 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles and Houston Texans defensive back Jonathan Owens pose for a picture before the game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The golden couple of sports Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens strike again. Recently, Simone Biles experienced a burst of joy, starting with a romantic gesture from her husband. The Olympic gold medalist, aged 26, was thrilled to receive not one, but three huge bouquets of flowers. Not only that, the biggest Owens fan also publically warned the Cowboys of upcoming terror from her husband’s team.

The bouquets, a mix of red and white roses, pink lilies, and carnations, were a sweet surprise from Owens, 28, marking a special moment in their lives. Simone shared a snapshot of these beautiful bouquets on her Instagram Story, expressing her love and appreciation for her husband’s thoughtful gesture. The couple’s love was further celebrated with a photo of them together, displayed proudly on the wall behind the flowers.

Owens, echoing his wife’s sentiments, shared the photo on his Instagram Story, adding heart emojis to show his affection. This romantic gesture was particularly touching, given the couple’s recent time apart. Owens, a player for the Green Bay Packers, was in Wisconsin for a game against the Minnesota Vikings, while Simone attended a friend’s wedding on New Year’s Eve.

Despite missing the midnight countdown, Biles’ spirits were high, especially after the Packers’ crucial victory. The Green Bay Packers, with a stellar performance by Jordan Love, clinched the last playoff spot after defeating the Chicago Bears. This victory not only thrilled the fans but also Simone Biles, who couldn’t hide her excitement on social media.

Embracing her husband’s team’s success, she playfully warned the Dallas Cowboys on Instagram, writing, “We are coming for you, Dallas.” This bold statement reflects her confidence in the Packers as they prepare for the playoffs.

Green Bay’s Love for Simone Biles

On this chilly Wisconsin evening, Simone, clad in a cozy green Packers coat, was more than just a spectator. She became the center of a heartwarming gesture from a devoted Packers fan, Jeff Kahlow, affectionately known as “Frozen Tundra Man” and a well-known figure among the Lambeau faithful.

This moment highlighted on the “Sunday Night Football” account revealed the deep admiration Kahlow holds for Biles. In a gesture that resonated with the crowd, he hailed her as the “GOAT” a fitting tribute to her mythical status in gymnastics. But it became his gift that, in reality, stood out.

Kahlow supplied Simone with a completely unique, custom-made foam hat, stylish as a leotard and symbolizing her fame as the goat in the world of gymnastics. This hat, immediately recognizable to most of the Lambeau crowd, was enthusiastically received by Simone, who didn’t hesitate to strive for it, embracing the playful spirit of the moment.

He added another captivating element to his gift—a second foam hat, this one crafted in the likeness of Jonathan Owens. Complete with his jersey range and a detailed illustration of his helmet, this hat not only celebrated Owens’ role within the Packers but also symbolized the deep connection between the couple and the Green Bay network.