Clip Shows All the Chiefs and Travis Kelce Merch Ordered by Taylor Swift Before the Bills Matchup

Taylor Swift made her sixth NFL appearance this season in the matchup between the Chiefs and the Bills. She was recently spotted in the Big Apple with her bestie, Selena Gomez, enjoying a girls’ night out. The pop sensation then jetted off to Kansas City to cheer for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. And it’s no surprise that her game-day outfit has gone viral once again.

Taylor’s Chief-themed outfit once again caught the attention of both the Swifties and football fans. The 12-time Grammy winner donned a ‘90s vintage red and black Chiefs sweatshirt from KC’s retailer, Westside Storey. Since her return to Arrowhead, this sweatshirt has been all sold out.

According to the outfit’s official page, the letters on the sweatshirt are stitched on. It’s a casual piece that comes in only an XL (oversized) size. The pit-to-pit measurement is 27 inches, with a front length of 26 inches.

Taylor Swift’s Chiefs Merch Order Sways Fans

A clip has been recently circulating on Twitter, which was originally posted by Westside Storey on their TikTok. The video starts with a note that reads, “Packing Taylor Swift’s vintage Chiefs order!” The clip then reveals six distinct sweatshirts being packed for the pop singer. Among them, four are in red, while the other two are white-themed.

However, a standout sweatshirt caught everyone’s attention with an embroidered phrase that said, “Who’s Travis Kelce Anyway?” This reference harks back to a time when Swifties were getting the hang of a new sport and pondered if Travis was even remotely famous before meeting the 12-time Grammy winner.

The author herself chuckled in the caption of the video, as she found it somewhat amusing that Taylor Swift had ordered that sweatshirt. She also noted that this could potentially be a gift from the store rather than an order from the pop singer.

Taylor’s lucky charm failed to work for the second time, as the defending champs suffered their fifth loss this season and their second with TayTay in the arena. Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning TD pass was nullified due to Kadarious Toney’s offside penalty. Harrison Butker managed to even the score in the fourth quarter with a 27-yard field goal. The Bills answered with a field goal of their own, resulting in a final score of 20-17.