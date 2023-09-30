Deion Sanders Reveals Chiefs HC Andy Reid Is One Of His Best Well Wishers: “I Respect the Heck Out Of Him”

Deion Sanders’ team faced the music of the away crowd when Colorado took a 42-6 beating against Oregon. However, given his level of confidence coupled with the celebrity support that he has received from all over the nation, it won’t be difficult for him to come back to his game. Coach Prime in his presser revealed that one of his biggest well wishers has been the Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

In his weekly Press Conference this Thursday Prime revealed the special relation he has with the two time Super Bowl champion coach Andy Reid, and how he sometimes discusses making plays for his team with Reid’s assistance. It cannot be denied that Colorado has received an overwhelming support from stars such as LeBron James, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Matthew McConaughey and even Snoop Dogg. But his association with Andy Reid came out as a surprise.

Deion Sanders On His Professional Relationship With Andy Reid

Colorado’s loss against Oregon led a big break in the usual hype that Deion Sanders got following his games. However, when discussing about the well wishers that checked up on him after the game, Prime named Andy Reid as one of them. He also expanded on sharing the special yet professional relationship he shares with the Kansas City Chiefs head coach.

“One person that you wouldn’t think that we correspond, that’s really good is Andy Reid,” said Sanders. “I mean, we just have this this love. I respect the heck out of him; you gotta know that. But, you know, just coming in after practice and you look on there and it’s a text message from Andy Reid. And I’m like, ‘Wow! What’s up, coach. Coach, can you help me with this running game?’”

Andy Reid and Coach Prime are arguably the two biggest coaching masterminds in the world of football right now in two different arenas. With them teaming up for Colorado game planning, it can be said that Colorado could have some big tricks up their sleeve this week against USC.

Celebrity Attendance At Colorado vs. USC

After starting the season out strong, Colorado has certainly gained a huge following not just from the community of Boulder but also from celebrities all around the nation. As the Buffs go on to play against one the mighty USC, many celebrities have come forth with their plans to attend the game.

“It’s going to be good. But I like that for you all,” Sanders said. “I like that some of these guys are parking their big jets on the nearest airport, and you’re going to see us. Shoot, I think half the NBA is going to be here.”

LeBron James, Lil Wayne, Jay Z and Matthew McConaughey are some of the big names that are set to attend the game at Boulder and just with this list it can be said that the support for Deion Sanders’ program is on a record high. Not to mention that his games have broken back-to-back viewership records, it will be seen how big the game will be today.