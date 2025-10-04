Arthur Jones’ Death: When Chandler Jones Reflected on His Wrestling Past With Jon Jones

Despite the existence of both the Kelce Brothers and even the Mannings, who many consider to be the royal family of football, you’d still be hard-pressed to find a family that’s as athletic as the Joneses. Unfortunately, recent reports have confirmed that their family is now one size smaller.

Arthur Jones, the defensive end for the Baltimore Ravens, tragically passed away at just 39 years of age on October 3rd. As of writing, no cause of death has been confirmed, as it is believed that authorities are still investigating the matter.

In addition to being a former Raven and Super Bowl champion, Jones was also known for being the big brother of another legendary pass rusher, the former Arizona Cardinal and New England Patriot, Chandler Jones. If that weren’t impressive enough, Arthur was also known to roughhouse with his youngest brother, who just so happens to be considered the greatest cage fighter of all time, Jon “Bones” Jones.

“My father actually bought a wrestling mat and put it in our basement just so we wouldn’t break furniture,” Chandler once remarked during a past appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. Suffice to say, their childhood was about as chaotic and testosterone-filled as you might have expected it to be.

“As soon as we got home, we would take our backpacks off and we would go in the basement. We’d get five-minute rounds a piece and we’d just wrestle… Every day was a wrestling match and everything was a competition. Who could open the refrigerator the fastest? Who could drink the most milk? Whatever it was. We would eat anything… It was fun growing up, honestly. We were very family-oriented.”

As mentioned, no further details pertaining to Arthur Jones‘ death have been released at this time. Members throughout the football world will continue to wait for those details, as Jones was a beloved member of the community.

In the meantime, the Ravens have taken to sharing heartfelt messages from various members of their organization through social media. Their longstanding head coach, John Harbaugh, gave a particularly touching and glowing review of his former pass rusher.

“Art was truly a remarkable person. A dedicated teammate, a relentless worker, and someone any coach would be proud to lead.” pic.twitter.com/2j4pgHaBHS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2025

Fans are encouraged to wait for more details to come down from the proper authorities and also to respect the privacy of the family at this time. His untimely death has impacted several, and it’s left us with more questions than answers.

Instead of choosing to speculate, let this simply serve as a reminder that nothing in life is guaranteed, not even tomorrow. Call your loved ones, let them know how important they are to you, because one day, you will no longer be able to do so.