Taylor Swift Receives “Open Invitation” to Star in Hallmark’s Kansas City Chiefs Film

Hallmark Channel is getting into the spirit of love with a movie inspired by the real love story between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The “Holiday Touchdown; A Chiefs Love Story” actors, Hunter King and Tyler Hynes recently spilled the beans on the film and how the pop icon and Chiefs star Tight End’s romance influenced the movie’s creation.

During a fun chat with Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar, as the conversation shifted to a cameo by Taylor Swift in the movie, Behar jokingly asked Hunter King about the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer’s involvement in the film. To which, the actress enthusiastically extended an invite for Swift to join them at Arrowhead Stadium.

King then shared a story reminiscing about how a year prior to filming, she was at Arrowhead Stadium for Swift’s Eras Tour concert. The chance of returning to that venue but this time for filming “Holiday Touchdown; A Chiefs Love Story,” made her experience even more meaningful:

“It was exactly a year ago to the first day that we started filming that I was at Arrowhead Stadium for the concert. I was like, ‘Wait, this is such a full-circle moment. I was just here a year ago.’

Injecting a bit of humor into the conversation next, Tyler Hynes jokingly proposed that Swift could effortlessly join the cast—all she has to do is reach out to them through a text message and they have the connections to make it happen.

“Just text us. We’ll let you in, we know people,” joked Hynes.



That being said, amid swirling rumors and speculation from fans, Hynes also finally tackled the burning question- whether the upcoming film, “Holiday Touchdown; A Chiefs Love Story,” actually does revolve around the high-profile love story between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Is the New Film a Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Romance?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story has become a cultural phenomenon. In light of this, actor Tyler Hynes clarified that this phenomenon has indeed subtly influenced his movie but not in the way fans might expect. “Holiday Touchdown; A Chiefs Love Story” stands apart and has its own unique plot.

Sharing an experience from one of his recent projects, Hynes recalled how he met a young 13-year-old co-star who happens to be a big Taylor Swift fan. This made the actor aware of how the pop icon’s influence transcends generations- clearly proving the appeal of Swift and Kelce’s love story.

However, Hynes stresses that while their romance sets a backdrop the film he stars in, explores a different theme. It features family dynamics, fan communities, and a special love story, which is meant to resonate with NFL buffs and the Chiefs Kingdom:

If you enjoy watching the Kansas City Chiefs, Hallmark films, or romantic stories with a hint of celebrity influence, “Holiday Touchdown; A Chiefs Love Story” promises to be a top pick for your holiday viewing