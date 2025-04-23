Jon Gruden Recaps How Peyton Manning Picked Up Defensive Coordinators, Got Them Beers, and “Peppered Them With Questions”

Oct 20, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning stands behind the podium at a Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime in a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

If there ever was a physical embodiment of the phrase “keep your friends close and your enemies closer,” it would probably look a lot like Peyton Manning. Known for being a trickster as much as he was a gunslinger, the Indianapolis Colts legend had an ability to develop rapport that was unlike any other in the NFL during his time.

Advertisement

In detailing the various traits that made Manning into the household name that he is today, former head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jon Gruden, highlighted the signal caller’s reputation to socially engineer information that could be useful to him in the upcoming season.

“He picked up at the defensive coordinators at the airport. Took ’em out for beers, took ’em out for chicken wings, and he peppered them with questions. He was interrogating them, man. Trying to learn about their sh*t,” Gruden said in a Just Balls More video.

While this may seem like an underhanded tactic to some, Manning unabashedly owned up to the accusations on several occasions. Whether it was a coordinator, a starstruck rookie, or a friendly head coach, no one was safe from the smooth talking skills of the two-time Super Bowl champion.

On one occasion, Manning even admitted to trying this tactic on the Baltimore Ravens legend, Ray Lewis.

“It’s supposed to be this relaxing week in Hawaii, you’re over there celebrating with your families. I was over there working. I was buying your dinner, your drinks. I tried to buy you golf clubs one year.”

Since retiring from the league in 2015, Manning has appeared in just about every form of media imaginable. One of his more notable ventures came in the form of an ESPN+ exclusive known as Peyton’s Places.

Interviewing various figures throughout NFL history, the former first overall draft pick sat down with ESPN’s Mel Kiper to relive his experience in being drafted by the Colts in 1998. The footage from that night may be a bit grainy, but it still holds a treasure trove of memories for the now 49-year-old icon.

“When I was there, there were just four us. It was me, Ryan Leaf, Charles Woodson, Curtis Enis was the fourth… I’m 22, I haven’t even hit puberty yet. I’ve got bad acne on my chin, I mean, I’ve gotta have some upside. I’ve got to grow a little bit at this point.”

Considering that he’s now immortalized in Canton, Ohio, it’s safe to say that there was plenty of upside. With two Lombardi trophies, 14 Pro Bowl nominations, two MVP awards, and a gold jacket in tow, the infamous “upside” comments that haunted Manning throughout his draft process will go down in history as one of the worst assessments to ever be made by NFL scouts.

While there’s still plenty of Manning-related content to look forward to in the coming years, the former Denver Bronco is currently awaiting the fifth season of his renowned ManningCast, which is set to return to ESPN+ in Week 1 of the upcoming 2025 NFL regular season. The live alternative broadcast has seemingly become a mainstay on the network, ensuring that his impact on the game of football will extend well beyond his on-field accomplishments.

Given the amount of dinners and drinks that he proudly paid for throughout his 17-year career, he’s likely enjoying the extra paycheck.