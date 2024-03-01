mobile app bar

As $800 Million Arrowhead Renovations Fail to List Roof, Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Answers if Kansas City Will Host a Super Bowl

Ayush Juneja
Published

Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Hunt during the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the Chiefs continue to dominate stadiums nationwide with their Super Bowl victories, the prospect of hosting the Big Game in Kansas City hinges on a significant upgrade to their home ground. Team owner Clark Hunt and President Mark Donovan are contemplating the renovation of Arrowhead Stadium, last updated in 2010.

The Hunt Family is prepared to contribute $300 million toward the $800 million needed for the stadium improvements, but there’s a crucial condition attached. The renovations will proceed only if Jackson County voters endorse the proposed extension of the 3/8-cent sales tax in the upcoming ballot.

During a recent press conference, the team unveiled conceptual designs for the revamped Arrowhead Stadium. Hunt emphasized the commitment he and his team are ready to make, transforming the stadium into a world-class arena and enhancing the fan experience with comprehensive improvements. As per KMBC News,  Hunt also made it clear that the team is not inclined to extend the contract without financial assurances. He said,

“Our vision is to elevate our unrivaled fan experience for the next generation of fans with improvements across all levels inside, new activation zones and tailgate experiences, and so much more. We would not be willing to sign a lease for another 25 years without the financing to properly renovate and reimagine this stadium.”

The renovations aim to implement significant changes, to influence the NFL’s perspective on hosting the Super Bowl in colder locations like Kansas City. By making these essential changes, it becomes more challenging for the league to overlook any community making such a substantial investment.

The $800 million renovation plan encompasses a host of changes, elevating the stadium to a level comparable with other NFL stadiums. However, the plan comes just after the poor ratings in the recent NFLPA survey and is laden with conditions. Football is nothing without the fans and it took some bad PR to do the bare minimum.

$800 Million Arrowhead Renovations Details

Arrowhead Stadium stands out as one of the premier stadiums in the country, boasting impressive seating capacity and a vibrant atmosphere. However, it has fallen behind other NFL stadiums in terms of investing in renovations and upgrades, as highlighted in the recent NFLPA survey where club owner Clark Hunt was ranked as the least willing to invest in team facilities among all NFL owners or ownership groups according to NBC Sports.

The Chiefs have ambitious plans to revitalize the stadium, introducing a new turf-covered Activation Zone with tailgate and entertainment areas for community events. Additionally, they aim to create an upper concourse connection to enhance fans’ views and expand space for food and beverages. The Upper Concourse Canopy, equipped with heaters and fans, is intended to elevate fans’ comfort. Technological enhancements, including TV, Wi-Fi, DAS (distributed antenna system), and an Audio System, are also on the agenda to provide a better overall experience.

Improvements to basic amenities, such as concession stands and restrooms, are in the pipeline to reduce waiting times. The addition of a new parking lot and expanded parking on the north side of the stadium aims to alleviate pedestrian congestion. Existing suites are slated for upgrades to enhance the hospitality experience, including a special entry for VIPs. Three new pedestrian bridges will be constructed to improve traffic flow. Notably, Hunt did not raise the prospect of a roof, a feature common in stadiums across the country, potentially posing a challenge to the stadium’s bid to host the Super Bowl as per the Chiefs.

Construction is scheduled to commence after the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in 2027, with completion expected by 2030. Despite the Chiefs’ dominance in the modern NFL, led by the brilliance of Andy Reid and Mahomes, the on-field success does not seem to translate to a state-of-the-art franchise infrastructure. The perception of owners being beloved for their business acumen has been contradicted by the recent NFLPA survey, suggesting that owners might be merely coasting along. This strategy, however, is not sustainable in the long run.

The owners profit from the players’ contributions but appear unwilling to invest adequately in them. Even the anticipated proposed $800 million expansion is conditional and the taxpayers will likely end up shouldering the costs for enhanced entertainment, in addition to already paying for high-priced tickets. It is worth noting that Arrowhead Stadium has never hosted the Super Bowl, since the stadium’s inauguration in 1972.

