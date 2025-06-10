Good Luck Charm? Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Are 19–4 With Taylor Swift in Attendance Amid Retirement Rumors

While the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t need any magic to become Super Bowl champions, Taylor Swift’s presence at Travis Kelce’s games has undeniably added a layer of intrigue to their success. The Chiefs have gone 19-4 in the 23 games Swift has attended since she first showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 — a dominant 41-10 win over the Bears in which Kelce scored a touchdown. Since then, her presence has coincided with a remarkable run for Kansas City.

Of those 23 games, 16 were at home, and the Chiefs won 14 of them. Yes, Arrowhead is a fortress with one of the best atmospheres in the NFL, so the home-field advantage plays a role. But it’s hard to ignore the “Taylor effect” — even if it’s just symbolic.

Still, even Swift’s presence hasn’t guaranteed perfection. The Chiefs lost four of those 23 games with her in attendance, including two at home — one to the Bills on December 10 and another to the Raiders on Christmas Day. They also lost a road game in Green Bay to the Packers. But the biggest heartbreak came under the brightest lights — Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, where Kansas City fell to the Eagles. Swift was there in the Superdome for that one, too.

Due to her busy Eras Tour schedule last year, Swift couldn’t attend every game. The tour wrapped up in December 2024, freeing her up in time for much of the postseason. But with no new tour plans until 2026, we may see her at far more games this season, especially since this might be Travis Kelce’s final run.

After the Super Bowl loss, many speculated that Kelce might retire. At 35, with three Super Bowl rings and a future Hall of Fame jacket all but secured, he has accomplished everything a player could dream of. And while he did consider stepping away, he wisely chose not to make any emotional decisions. Soon after, he confirmed he would return for at least one more season — and he’s come back looking stronger and more motivated than ever.

Kelce has never just played for the fame or spotlight. For him, it’s about honoring the game, chasing greatness, and leaving a lasting legacy. And though he has already cemented that legacy, the idea of going out on top—with another Lombardi Trophy — is hard to resist.

So if this really is his “last dance,” we can expect Taylor Swift to be there for the ride. With no tour commitments and a new album already released, she’s reportedly taking time off in 2025 to focus on her personal life — and what could be more personal than supporting your boyfriend in what may be the final chapter of his legendary career?