Buffalo Bills News: Josh Allen Needs 43 More Passing Touchdowns to Break Jim Kelly’s Franchise Record

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen points to something he sees in the Ravens line up during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 has been inexplicably kind to Josh Allen. In February, he received his first career MVP award. In March, he signed a historic six-year, $ 330 million contract extension, and just a few months later, in May, he married the American actress and singer, Hailee Steinfeld.

Suffice to say, the Buffalo Bills’ premier passer has the hot hand going into this season. If Allen is capable of getting off to a fast start, he just might be able to put himself within striking distance of the Bills’ franchise record.

With 195 career passing touchdowns to date, Allen overtook Joe Ferguson in 2024 for the second most in Buffalo history. However, NFL Hall of Famer Jim Kelly still leads the way with 237 passing touchdowns.

When it comes to passing yards, Allen ranks third overall with 26,434, but Ferguson’s second-place ranking is only a formality. The third-round draft pick of the 1973 NFL Draft currently leads by a slim margin of 1,156 passing yards.

Thanks to having spent the entirety of his 11-year career in Buffalo, Kelly is still well ahead of both of the men with 35,467 passing yards. Allen may have the upper-hand when it comes to hardware, but Kelly still holds the keys to the franchise for now.

43 passing touchdowns in one season may not be impossible for a quarterback of Allen’s caliber, but his propensity for rushing does tend to cap his potential a bit in only that regard. He’s currently sporting a more-than-respectable average of 30 passing TDs per season, so unless he’s willing to forgo some of the rushing touchdowns in exchange for a career passing year, Allen reasonably projects to claim Kelly’s throne in 2026.

However, he’ll likely need an extra year to claim the franchise record for passing yards. It’ll take just over 9,000 passing yards for Allen to surpass Kelly in that metric, yet he’s currently averaging 4,048 passing yards per 17 games.

Timeline wise, Allen figures to be the official all-time passing leader for the Bills by 2027. With it in mind, it’s completely understandable as to why Buffalo was willing to offer him $250 million in guaranteed money to stick around until 2030 at the earliest.

From the fanbase to the front office, everyone in Buffalo has long been bought in on Allen. Now seven seasons into his career and 29 years old, he is simultaneously the past, present, and the future of a historically rich franchise.

For all of the controversies that surrounded Allen being named as the regular season MVP in spite of Lamar Jackson, the Bills are currently favored by oddsmakers as one of the most likely contenders for Super Bowl LX. Allen has been one of the most consistent signal callers for the better part of the last six years, so there’s no reason to believe that he’ll lose his current form.

He’ll inevitably claim the Bills’ franchise records, but for now, an AFC Championship is what will be primarily in focus for Allen.