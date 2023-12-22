As ‘Injury-Ridden’ O-Line Threat Looms Over Miami, Mike McDaniel Pays Dallas Cowboys Due Respect, Despite Last Sunday’s Beating Against Bills

The Miami Dolphins are facing a hard time with an injury-laden offensive line. However, they still excelled against the Jets with a shout win, despite the absence of key players like Tyreek Hill, who was out with an ankle injury. There are still uncertainties about Cheetah’s comeback this week as the team prepares for their Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Amidst the looming threat, Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins coach, chose to pay respect to the Cowboys following their loss against the Buffalo Bills. He praised the Buffalo Bills for being the leader on the field and executing their play strategically. On the other hand, he made sure to highlight that Dallas was equally competent.

“It was more Buffalo executing than Dallas not doing this, that or the other.”

Additionally, Mike McDaniel praised the Dallas Cowboys for being a worthy opponent. He added that the Dolphins are enthusiastic about facing some impactful opponents on Sunday.

In a highly anticipated Christmas Eve clash, the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, both boasting 10-4 records, are vying for dominance. While Dallas seeks to avenge the teams’ losses against formidable conference toppers, Miami needs to reassert its strength in the same way as their last game.

The Cowboys have an explosive O-line led by one of the top MVP prospects, Dak Prescott. They also have dominant push rushers like Micah Parsons, who will stop at nothing before dismantling the opponent’s offense. On the other hand, the Dolphins’ offense is a mellow show marred with injuries, like Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, and Liam Eichenberg. However, the Dolphins’ defense boasts a strong pass rush headed by Bradley Chubb and Zach Sieler.

A History of Showdowns between the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys

The Dolphins and the Cowboys have a storied history, that boasts 15 showdowns to date. It includes a Super Bowl VI appearance, speaking volumes of their collective past. The Cowboys hold a slight edge with victories in eight of those encounters. On the contrary, the Dolphins are at seven victories, making this an opportunity to avenge themselves.

The rivalry has seen memorable matchups, with both teams presenting their strongest fronts. The combined point tally has 320 points for the Cowboys and 257 for the Phins. This brings us to the point that the Dolphins have a 63-point deficit, a difficult one to cover. However, a win can bring them at par on the victory tally, though the Cowboys rule the win numbers on Miami grounds, where the next matchup is set to be hosted.