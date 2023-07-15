$70,000,000 Net Worth Holder Dak Prescott Revealed Why he Invested Heavily in Functional Beverage Maker ‘Glow’

Dak Prescott has amassed a monstrous net worth of $70,000,000 by fulfilling his quarterback duties with the Cowboys. And just like any other rich athlete, he has also invested his hard-earned NFL money into businesses that are projected to take the market by storm. One such investment made by him was in beverage maker ‘Glow’.

However, with a plethora of brands already dominating the beverage market, Prescott had peculiar reasons for not only entrusting the new brand with his money but also becoming its brand ambassador and equity stakeholder at the time of its launch alongside Kylie Jenner. To touch upon his keen interest in the brand, the Cowboys star sat down with Forbes’ Jabari Young in April this year to detail what made him pour money into the new venture.

Dak Prescott reveals his fascination behind the new functional drink

Unlike any other beverage, Dak Prescott was astonished by this all-purpose drink from the start. “It’s functional. It’s functional for everything”, the two-time Pro Bowler joked when asked if it could cure hangovers. However, despite its wide variety of usage, Prescott revealed what finally got him hooked on the product that could potentially change the market for sports drinks.

Being a professional football player and competing against the best generational talents requires Dak Prescott to be in the best shape of his life. That is why the nutritional value of the drink got him sold on its uniqueness.

“Whether it’s the antioxidants, whether it’s the vitamins, whether it’s the electrolytes, whether it’s the energy drink and you’re talking about the boost of B12 or the green coffee bean extract,” Prescott explained. He added, “There’s a lot of things that are very all-natural no added sugar sweeteners, and things that these other drinks don’t have.”

Dak further emphasizes that with all the nutrients and essential electrolytes, that serves as a great drink to recover from a heavy workout, it can also be paired with your favorite alcoholic beverage.

Why Dak Prescott recommends Glow?

While going through all the benefits of the drink, Dak Prescott couldn’t help but boast about the quality of its taste which initially got him convinced to splurge a huge amount of money into the business. Glow comes in a lot of interesting and distinct flavors like ginger lemon, pineapple blood orange, and spicy watermelon which as Prescott said “It sells itself.”

Dak’s association with Glow as the brand ambassador is in itself a huge deal. However, the NFL star revealed that the functional drink would not be advertised with his face on it. This innovative sparkling water is definitely a must-try with its price ranging from $19.95 to $37.49 for a pack of 12.

With that said, it is common for athletes like Prescott to diversify their investment holdings beyond their football salary. Many athletes often invest in various assets such as real estate, stocks, businesses, and other ventures to grow their wealth and secure their financial future.