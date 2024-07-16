As Pat McAfee Listens On, Adam Schefter Provides A Drastic Suggestion For 18th NFL Game

Roger Goodell and the NFL is inching closer to an 18-game season as the contentious notion is starting to take the form of reality, even if it is in the future. The NFL world remains sharply divided on the issue, with players steadfast in their opposition and owners eager to implement the change. While players like Burrow have contributed to the ongoing conversation, significant hurdles remain. Adam Schefter believes that to sell this idea to the players, owners must offer something substantial in return.

Advertisement

While he pointed out that the chatter around an 18-game season isn’t yet real, he feels there has been a shift in momentum. To shift this momentum even further and gauge players’ interest, the owners might have to do something different.

Schefter feels the only way players will reconsider is if owners offer substantial financial incentives. He emphasized that the NFL’s growth has significantly increased franchise valuation, and the players, as key contributors need to become stakeholders in these franchises, beyond just receiving higher paychecks.

“When you get back to 18 games, in my mind it’s going to be about money. You’re gonna have to dangle enough to the players to make it worth their while as distasteful as it is to play 18 games. Because the value of these franchises has skyrocketed so much how do you give the players that. Look at the prices these teams are going for and with all due respect, it’s the players who help make it happen. You want to get to 18 games, you want to maximize your revenues, how about giving players a small percentage of that franchise?”

“The fact that Joe Burrow is even talking about the eighteen games it seems like there’s a momentum to this.. I don’t think it’s real right now but it’s only a matter of time before it does get real”@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fp1drJiw2P — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 15, 2024

Burrow proposed his version of an 18-game schedule, sparking expectations within the NFL community that this would accelerate discussions toward implementing the longer season. However, many, including McAfee, have misjudged the actual impact of Burrow’s suggestion.

Pat McAfee Contends Everybody Loves the 18 Games With Two Bye Weeks, Schefter Denies

While McAfee suggested that support for the 18-game season with 2-bye weeks is gaining traction, Adam Schefter disagreed. He explained that although the idea has been floated, players remain firmly against it.

Adam noted that the NFL initially pitched the 18-game season to gauge reactions, but the idea was immediately rejected. The league decided to approach the matter more tactfully, eventually settling for a 17-game season. They opted to pause the issue and proceed slowly, anticipating a future point where more players might be open to the conversation.

While the conversation is beginning to get some traction, there is still a long way to go before players accept the idea of playing another game.

So far NFLPA has pushed back against the league’s repeated suggestions. However, the idea of a bigger paycheque is tempting to give up. The union has an opportunity to renegotiate the CBA and revenue-sharing system. Currently, the players are only entitled to only 48.8% of the revenue. As long as the owners keep getting the bigger share of the loot, there is no incentive to put extra pressure on your body.

The NFL is itching to get to 18 games. Whenever there is a financial gain involved, those billionaires know how to get things done. You can only resist for so long before you give up and give in. Seeing how they managed to implement 17-game seasons and how well the players have adjusted to it, it’s only a matter of time before we see 18 games on the calendar.