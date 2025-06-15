Aaron Rodgers Joins Steelers: Cam Newton Hypes Up Browns QBs to Explain Why AFC North is Must-See TV

Since the additions of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, the AFC North has been broken into two clear tiers, those who have a premiere quarterback and those who do not. After several seasons of mediocrity of wild card exits, the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally attempted to break out of that slump by signing one of the most talented yet weathered signal callers to ever play the game, a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

Seeing as the Cleveland Browns are also attempting to even the playing field by rostering five separate quarterbacks, some are beginning to suggest that the AFC North is once again “must-see TV.” Among those who find themselves sharing in that optimism are none other than the Carolina Panthers legend, Cam Newton.

According to Newton, the AFC North may be right on schedule, as no one was surprised by Rodgers’ signing.

“I think this was all a part of the plan. I think, when you think about it now, knowing the facts, Aaron Rodgers told them, “Hey, let’s rediscuss this after the draft… I’m a veteran. Y’all send me the playbook, let me study on my own… I’ll be ready when expected…” We all seen in it in the context clues… This comes with no surprise,” Cam shared.

In the eye’s of Newton, the combination of two proven veterans such as Mike Tomlin and Rodgers means that any and everything is on the table for Pittsburgh in 2025. “When you combine that, who knows.”

Now that the Steelers finally have what Newton believes to be a viable option at quarterback, something that the franchise hasn’t seen since the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, the division now appears to be as competitive as ever.

“It’s going to be must-see TV in the AFC North. That’s all I got to say. Pittsburgh, Cinci, Baltimore, Flacco, Shedeur, Dillon, Cleveland. I just want to see it, I can’t wait. Football season can’t come fast enough.”

Suffice to say, the excitement for the 2025 regular season is palpable. Newton’s enthusiasm reflects the growing sense of optimism that the entire AFC is likely harboring after witnessing the thrashing that the Kansas City Chiefs endured at Super Bowl LIX.

Patrick Mahomes and co. have been gatekeeping the conference title for the better part of the last decade now. To see their rivals endure what was nearly one of the most lopsided defeats in Super Bowl history has seemingly reminded the AFC that the Chiefs are human after all.

Nevertheless, if the conference wants to make good on its intentions to dethrone its reigning champions, then each and every single one of the aforementioned quarterbacks will have to be at their very best. With its QB roster now featuring everything from polarizing rookies to rusty veterans who still have something to prove, the AFC will certainly boast a colorful cast of characters this season.

Even though Tomlin’s winning traditions may be enough to get Rodgers back into the playoffs, the road to the title still runs through Kansas City until further notice.