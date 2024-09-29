Jerry Jeudy Gifted a $50,000 Truck to His Dad Tercius With His First Paycheck

Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) reacts to his third touchdown reception of the game in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In 2020, Jerry Jeudy made his way to Denver to play Wide Receiver. He signed a lucrative four-year rookie contract worth $15.2 million with the team. So what did he do with his first paycheck?

In an interview with GQ last year, Jeudy revealed what he did with his “first mil” and one of the first things he bought was a truck for his father.

In a heartwarming gesture, the WR bought a $50,000 Nissan truck for his dad Tercius, because he likes to be out and about. As he was not particularly passionate about trucks or even cars, Tercius wasn’t really picky about what he picked. And it still serves as his everyday vehicle!

Tercius may not have been picky about which car he wanted, but Jeudy felt compelled to give him something special—a tangible representation of his success and appreciation. And for Tercius, who still insists on hustling and continuing to work as a chef, the truck proved to be a valuable addition.

But the car wasn’t even that big of a purchase the WR made for his family. One of the first things he did with his football money was buy his mom a house!

Jeudy’s $300k gift for mom

The WR recounted during the interview that he always wanted to buy his mom a house. So when he got the chance, he jumped on it and got her a house. For her birthday, that too!

On her birthday, he called her and said, “It’s your birthday. There’s something that I wanted to do since I was young, go find whatever house you want. I’m going to buy it for you.” This led to the purchase of a beautiful five-bedroom house in a gated community in Orlando, which cost a “little more than $300,000.”

He didn’t just stop there. He also gifted his mother a brand new BMW X7 worth approximately $80,000, further showcasing his desire to acknowledge her hard work and commitment.