Travis Kelce Likens “Mid-Form” Patrick Mahomes to a Sports Card Photo

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Image Credits: USA Today Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ career is filled with countless highlight-reel moments, but his behind-the-back pass to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was nothing short of spectacular. What made this trick play even more special is how Mahomes seamlessly orchestrated it after Kelce missed hearing the initial play call.

Speaking on the sidelines after the Lions game, Travis mimicked his friend Patrick’s distinctive voice before quickly admitting the QB “kind of mumbled out the play.” But there was a twist as Travis explained how Mahomes quickly recovered, even comparing his star QB to a photo on a sports card:

“Before I knew it, he snapped the ball and then I kind of saw him out of my peripheral run to the sideline. So I was trying to go and help my guy out, by the time I looked over there, he was already in mid form, like a photo on a sports card, throwing the ball to me.”

As Travis recalled, everything happened in the blink of an eye. Eventually, the drive ended in a field goal, and Mahomes only played two series in the game, which the Chiefs ultimately lost 24-23.

However, his pass to Travis was a moment of magic born from a miscommunication.

Earlier, Mahomes admitted he was initially unhappy with the progress of the play, explaining his frustration in the post-game interaction. The three-time Super Bowl champion conceded that he was “yelling” at Travis Kelce for running the wrong route.

Mahomes reveals why he “Yelled” at Travis

The Chiefs’ Tight End was at the receiving end of Mahomes’ frustration as he was supposed to run a flat route. The quarterback admitted he threw the behind-the-back pass to Travis “out of spite,” while noting that it became a “highlight” anyway.

“Long story short, Travis didn’t run the route he was supposed to run, and then it was kind of a behind-the-back pass kinda cause I was mad, I was pissed off at Travis. He was supposed to run a flat route…So, out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass, but now it’s gonna be a highlight.”

While the behind-the-back pass was the major highlight of the game, the Chiefs’ quarterback finished the day by completing 8 of 14 passes for 93 yards, which included an impressive 39-yard toss to Xavier Worthy.

With Mahomes and Travis orchestrating trick plays seamlessly now, the Chiefs are going to have even more of an upper hand with this unpredictable element to their offensive game.

