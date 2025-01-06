mobile app bar

“At Least Tyreek’s Message Wasn’t Cryptic”: Dolphins Fans Left Puzzled After Jalen Ramsey Posts Mysterious Photo Following Playoff Miss

Suresh Menon
Published

Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey

Tyreek Hill [Left], Jalen Ramsey [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Right after Tyreek Hill shook the NFL world by publicly admitting that he wouldn’t mind getting traded, cornerback-teammate Jalen Ramsey made a similar move. While The Cheetah caused chaos with his words, Jalen did the same with a mysterious picture.

Hours after the Dolphins’ loss to the Jets, which saw their playoff hopes diminish for good, Ramsey took to social media to post a photo of an antique gold-colored watch on display. The cryptic photograph was shared with no caption, and even the comments were disabled, adding to the intrigue.

Dolphins fans, still recovering from Tyreek Hill’s shocking announcement, couldn’t help but assume the worst, wondering if the old watch was Jalen’s way of signaling that his time with the Dolphins was up.

The majority of Dolphins fans, however, seemed tired of the drama. They simply told Jalen they were fed up with the cryptic antics, even saying he was free to leave.

Some, meanwhile, hilariously appreciated Tyreek for at least not being cryptic about his intentions.

Based on the internet comments, Dolphins fans seem to fear an exit from Jalen Ramsey. In an ideal world, a player who was just made one of the highest-paid CBs in the league [in September] shouldn’t be thinking of leaving the team in three months.

But considering how close Hill is with Jalen, fans may find it hard to rule out the CB following in his best friend’s footsteps. Moreover, this also shows the potential insecurity in Dolphins fans’ minds about their team’s stature.

For all we know, the cryptic image could simply be a marketing post. Or maybe, just maybe, Jalen is signaling that it’s time for a major overhaul in Miami, especially a change at the QB position. Only time will tell what he was trying to say. The season is barely over.

