“At Least Tyreek’s Message Wasn’t Cryptic”: Dolphins Fans Left Puzzled After Jalen Ramsey Posts Mysterious Photo Following Playoff Miss

Right after Tyreek Hill shook the NFL world by publicly admitting that he wouldn’t mind getting traded, cornerback-teammate Jalen Ramsey made a similar move. While The Cheetah caused chaos with his words, Jalen did the same with a mysterious picture.

Advertisement

Hours after the Dolphins’ loss to the Jets, which saw their playoff hopes diminish for good, Ramsey took to social media to post a photo of an antique gold-colored watch on display. The cryptic photograph was shared with no caption, and even the comments were disabled, adding to the intrigue.

Dolphins fans, still recovering from Tyreek Hill’s shocking announcement, couldn’t help but assume the worst, wondering if the old watch was Jalen’s way of signaling that his time with the Dolphins was up.

Nasty work..

Out of time? Time’s up?

Regardless here we go w the cryptic BS Team is abt to implode.

Make this 2 CAPTAINS that are turning their back on the team but Chris Grier is safe and let’s run it back #FireChrisGrier https://t.co/sQb0l0PONs — Mike (@Mik3Jay_) January 6, 2025

Don’t know what it means but it’s probably bad https://t.co/HW3MgVynmH — Eric Lauzin (@Lauzin) January 6, 2025

The majority of Dolphins fans, however, seemed tired of the drama. They simply told Jalen they were fed up with the cryptic antics, even saying he was free to leave.

Bro just go away we don’t need this shit https://t.co/1ffhTHwqCf — heathistorian (@HeatHistorian_) January 6, 2025

Another Dolphins player posting cryptic messages on Twitter. There’s so much mf drama with this team man. Between Holland, Tyreek and now Ramsey these dudes could probably make more on Twitter than they do playing football. More time on here apparently. https://t.co/X59Ae5O0fp — Josh (@Conxeptt) January 6, 2025

Some, meanwhile, hilariously appreciated Tyreek for at least not being cryptic about his intentions.

At least Tyreek’s message wasn’t cryptic. https://t.co/eeU73AgiSY — eric smith (@OLCoachSmith63) January 6, 2025

Based on the internet comments, Dolphins fans seem to fear an exit from Jalen Ramsey. In an ideal world, a player who was just made one of the highest-paid CBs in the league [in September] shouldn’t be thinking of leaving the team in three months.

But considering how close Hill is with Jalen, fans may find it hard to rule out the CB following in his best friend’s footsteps. Moreover, this also shows the potential insecurity in Dolphins fans’ minds about their team’s stature.

For all we know, the cryptic image could simply be a marketing post. Or maybe, just maybe, Jalen is signaling that it’s time for a major overhaul in Miami, especially a change at the QB position. Only time will tell what he was trying to say. The season is barely over.