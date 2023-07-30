Tyreek Hill Has the Best Welcome Message for ‘Bully’ Eli Apple; “Monday Practice Gone be Fun”

The Miami Dolphins have made a significant move by signing former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, Eli Apple. This induction brings together two players with a history of fierce rivalry, Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple. The transformation of Hill and Apple from rivals to teammates is an intriguing storyline that football fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing on the Gridiron. As their past encounters are now behind them, all eyes will be on their chemistry as teammates in Miami for the upcoming season.

The Miami Dolphins wasted no time in making the move to acquire cornerback Eli Apple, following the unfortunate injury to star CB Jalen Ramsey, who is expected to miss 6-8 weeks this season. With Ramsey’s absence creating a void, the Dolphins saw an opportunity to rope Apple in. As it turns out, not only does the ‘Eli move’ solidify the team, but it also brings the competitive duo on the same side.

The Cheetah vs. Eli Apple: Anticipating the Monday Practice Showdown

‘God works in mysterious ways,’ or so we have heard numerous times with literally ‘n’ number of examples. The NFL universe is also experiencing a mystery on similar lines or should we say, ‘It’s all part of God’s plan’. Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple, who were literally throwing jabs at each other a while ago, now find themselves as unexpected teammates on the Miami Dolphins’ roster.

The duo’s heated beef originated during the 2022 AFC Championship game when Tyreek Hill was a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Apple was playing for the Cincinnati Bengals. The championship game ended in a heartbreaking 24-27 overtime loss for the Chiefs. It was during this intense match that their rivalry reached its boiling point.

After a crucial play at the 1-yard line prevented Tyreek Hill from scoring a touchdown, Eli Apple didn’t miss the chance to taunt him. After all, Eli has got a reputation for trash-talking. He declared, “Oh yea that Chiefs cheetah pack finna hit way crazier the 2nd time,” leaving Hill fueled with a determination to retaliate.

In a recent interview via @WPBF_Yianni, Tyreek Hill didn’t hold back while expressing his eagerness to face Eli Apple once again. With a fiery determination in his voice, Hill proclaimed, “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple. I owe you, boy, I OWE YOU. I’m here, the Cheetah is here”.

Football fans are now eagerly anticipating the Monday practice showdown between these two formidable players as they set the stage for an exciting season ahead with the Miami Dolphins. However, after Apple’s move was officially confirmed, Tyreek Hill wasted no time in letting the world know his feelings. Taking to Twitter, the WR wrote, “Monday practice gone be fun”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cheetah/status/1685386778478260224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jalen Ramsey Gives Playful Warning for Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple

The Miami Dolphins are making a splash in their secondary as they sign veteran cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year deal. This move comes after their star cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered a knee injury during training camp. He’ll undergo a full meniscus repair that will keep him out until December. With Ramsey’s unfortunate injury, the Dolphins saw an opportunity to bring in Apple for some much-needed help in their defense.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jalenramsey/status/1685393105330012160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly, this unexpected signing has put two former rivals on the same team, Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple. Now, with both players wearing the same team’s jersey, Jalen Ramsey humorously took to social media, urging them to play nice and bury the hatchet. While Apple faces the challenge of filling Ramsey’s shoes, Hill is gearing up to showcase his explosive talent against other opposing cornerbacks.