Author Yogi Roth Reveals the Real Insight from Caleb Williams Combine: “He is Always The Last Guy”

The Bears might just hit the jackpot with Caleb Williams. The hottest QB prospect in the upcoming draft, Williams is sensational, and filled with talent enough to turn around the Bears’ fortunes. He is what Chicago has been waiting for. While his choice not to throw at the Combine raised some eyebrows, he was soon exonerated in the public eye when it was revealed he “was the last guy standing.” However, author Yogi Roth had a different take not only on Caleb’s Combine but also on his Pro Day workout. As he joined Kay Adams on Up&Adams , Roth talked about William’s Pro Day in a way that one might not have expected. In approximately 50 pass attempts, Williams displayed effortless timing and accuracy, particularly evident in throws spanning the field and executed while on the move. View on Website In total, only four passes failed to find their target. While impressive, Roth believes it’s nothing that Williams hasn’t done before, and his pro day was just “another day in the office.” What the author would rather highlight is the fact that Williams is “always the last guy standing.” While this aspect of William’s field day got highlighted during the Combine, it is something that people often overlook when talking about the USC QB, Roth believes. However, per the author, he’s not on the field because he wants to throw balls at the goalpost but to hang with his crew, and that just might be the single best quality of a quarterback.

“Extension of the Huddle”: Caleb Williams Emulating Tom Brady?

This quality of Caleb’s, his connection with his teammates, and his ability to be one with the crew is reminiscent of Tom Brady for Yogi Roth. Talking about this similarity between the two quarterbacks, one who has reached the pinnacle of success, and one who seems to be on the precipice of this elusive success, Roth said,

“I learned this from Tom Brady, probably 15 years ago, which is you are either an extension of the staff or an extension of the huddle. And Brady was like no, I am an extension of the huddle. Caleb is the same way…You have to pour yourself into your teammates…He’s unique there. He’s as personable of a teammate as you can find, he’s gonna have no problem assimilating if he’s gonna be the number-one pick in Chicago. He’s gonna kill it.”

