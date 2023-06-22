“Ayahuasca, 48 TDs, MVP”: Psychedelic Lover Aaron Rodgers Pushes for ‘Shroom’ Legalization

Aaron Rodgers, the esteemed New York Jets quarterback, has been making headlines for openly discussing his experiences with psychedelics for quite some time now. Previously in September, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers spoke passionately about the transformative effects of ‘ayahuasca’. He referred to it as a powerful psychedelic brew that has helped him develop a deep sense of self-love and has improved his relationships. And now, he is advocating in favor of ‘shroom’ legalization.

At the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver, where Rodgers was a keynote speaker, the QB passionately advocated for the legalization of psilocybin. Rodgers highlighted how they have profoundly impacted his life and could potentially benefit others as well. In fact, the Jets QB urged the audience to approach these substances with an open mind.

Aaron Rodgers speaks at the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference

Aaron Rodgers, as reported by TMZ, recently made waves at the conference calling for the legalization of ayahuasca and similar substances like psilocybin(obtain from special mushroom). Citing his remarkable transformation from a mild-mannered quarterback to a legend in the NFL as an example to justify ayahuasca use, he boldly declared, “It’s gonna be hard to cancel me.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheChadWithrow/status/1634623415314202625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The present New York Jets QB claimed that after his initial encounter with ayahuasca, his on-field performance elevated to a whole new level. He highlighted the significant improvement in his statistics, stating, “Ayahuasca, 46 touchdowns, five interceptions, MVP.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GOATS_hall/status/1671919887759949836?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Aaron went on to challenge those who are extremely critical of his experiences. “I guarantee you all these bums who want to come after me online about my experience and stuff, they’ve never tried it. They’re the perfect people for it. We need to get these people taking it.”

In a thought-provoking statement, Rodgers, while telling the world that Colorado has already decriminalized psilocybin, also pointed out that the substances which expand the mind are deemed illegal. While those that hinder it have been widely accepted for centuries.

Aaron Rodgers’ psychedelic praise might lead to heavy backlash, if he fails to do well for the Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ unwavering praise for psychedelics and his advocacy for their legalization have undoubtedly sparked intrigue and controversy. The QB passionately credits his transformative experiences with substances like ayahuasca for his on field heroics. Although, it is a fact that his public stance on psychedelics could backfire if he fails to deliver in his new venture with the New York Jets.

As Rodgers leaps onto a new chapter in his career, the pressure intensifies. The expectations from fans, the media, and the entire football community will be immense. If Rodgers struggles to replicate his previous success and falls short of the lofty standards he has set for himself, critics may seize the opportunity to question the validity of his claims regarding psychedelics.

The success or failure he achieves as the Jets’ quarterback will surely determine the lasting impact of his psychedelic revelations.