Baby Gronk Notoriously Dresses Up as Kanye West After Announcing Retirement & Fans Are Livid With His Dad; “What You Making This Kid Do”

The 10-year-old football sensation known as Baby Gronk (Madden San Miguel) recently announced his retirement from the sport. This has since sparked a variety of reactions among football fans — with a few instantly noting that they “don’t care” about any of this, while a few more were saying that they were very much aware that it is nothing more than a staged stunt. And to no one’s surprise, Miguel and his father doubled down for yet another banter session on social media.

Baby Gronk became an online sensation following the display of his viral skills and entertaining behavior. However, this time around, the young social media star took his antic up a notch. In a recent video, Baby Gronk was seen wearing an all-black outfit resembling Kanye West, along with a mask made out of a black stocking.

His dad, jokingly, kept on asking if he was Kanye, and Baby Gronk replied, “No, I’m Baby Gonk. I’m retired, stop bothering me.” Even the caption of the video was understood to be a clickbait to draw attention, “BREAKING: BABY GRONK IS NOT TAKING RETIREMENT WELL.”

Fans were not happy with Baby Gronk’s recent behavior, accusing his father of using the child for attention. Some fans were worried about possible racist and anti-Semitic messages in the videos and questioned the parents’ motives. One of these frustrated fans said, “What r u making this kid do bro?”

Some fans found the videos, especially the one filmed in the parking lot, ridiculous. One fan straightforwardly said, “No one cares.” Such reactions just acted as a response to raise uses about the appropriateness of the content put out by the young star’s parents.

NFL Legend Rob Gronkowski Once Slammed Baby Gronk’s Dad For Taking Things “Too Far”

In an episode of ‘Under the Hood‘, that aired last year, Rob Gronkowski got a chance to discuss the viral shenanigans of Baby Gronk with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. Rob voiced annoyance over Baby Gronk’s father contacting him way too much, even mentioning being reached out to 500 times. It got to a point where Rob was frustrated with the continuous communication.

The New England Patriots legend wanted to take action against his father’s persistent behavior; however, he was advised by his brother to ignore it and not to give it more attention than it already had. Here is what he said:

“Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?’ ‘Did I see him? ‘ I go, ‘His dad hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything. The dad is so annoying. And this was like five, six weeks ago. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it’s coming out everywhere.” Gronk added, “Yeah, it’s to a point where it’s awkward. It’s too far,” as per the NY Post.

For those who do not know Baby Gronk, his real name is Madden San Miguel. He gained attention on social media after he appeared with LSU star Livvy Dunne and she convinced the skilled player to commit to LSU in the future. Then the controversies arose when his father, Jake San Miguel, started taking control of his interviews.

Many, including Rob Gronkowski, warned of the potential harm of his approach of creating vague videos just to get attention to Baby Gronk. Many even stressed the importance of responsible parental guidance for the child.