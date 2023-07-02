“He Hit Me Up 500 Times”: Rob Gronkowski Calls Out Baby Gronk’s “Awkward & Annoying” Dad for His Media Antics

Feb 8, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski talks about the Kick of Destiny during a press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans-USA TODAY Sports

In recent times, the spotlight has been shining on Baby Gronk, the 10-year-old football prodigy whose TikTok posts have captivated the internet. However, it’s not just his impressive skills that have been making waves—it’s the relentless push for fame by his father, Jake San Miguel, that has drawn criticism and caught the attention of NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

Advertisement

Gronkowski was asked about Baby Gronk and his father’s efforts to make him a viral sensation. In response, Gronkowski didn’t hold back, expressing his frustration with the situation. He stated, “He hit me up 500 times… It’s just awkward, annoying… I feel like he’s overdoing it, for sure.”

Advertisement

Gronkowski’s comments shed light on the excessive nature of the San Miguel family’s pursuit of viral fame for Baby Gronk. One can say that the young athlete’s talent is undeniable but the continuous media appearances orchestrated by his father are definitely an “overdo”.

Rob Gronkowski Bluntly Criticizes Baby Gronk’s Father

During a recent interview with Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With the Boys, Rob Gronkowski didn’t hold back when discussing Baby Gronk’s father and his relentless pursuit of fame. Gronkowski revealed, “Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?’ ‘Did I see him?’ I go, ‘His dad f*cking hit me up 500 times already.'”

Gronkowski’s frustration became more apparent as he continued describing the extent of baby Gronk’s father’s persistence. He claimed, “And this was like five, six weeks ago. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it’s coming out everywhere. Me and my brother died laughing… It’s to the point where it’s awkward, it’s too far.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CoachGod69_/status/1673163453979062272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When questioned about putting an end to Baby Gronk’s father’s actions, Gronkowski didn’t shy away from the responsibility. He stated, “We’re gonna have to… We are ceasing and desisting Baby Gronk’s dad.” It remains to be seen how this call-out will impact the actions of Baby Gronk’s father.

Advertisement

Jake San Miguel: Baby Gronk’s Ambitious Father and Marketing Mastermind

Baby Gronk, a rather young football prodigy whose real name is Madden San Miguel, is the son of Jake San Miguel, a digital marketer with a strong desire for internet fame for his son. Jake San Miguel has played an active role in shaping the Baby Gronk narrative. He’s managing his son’s social media presence, schedule, and overall personality.

In a recent interview with Ari Wasserman from The Athletic, Jake San Miguel shed light on his intentions and the strategic approach behind the whole Baby Gronk campaign. When asked about how his son managed to coordinate photoshoots at major conference programs, San Miguel confidently stated, “I do marketing, man… It’s a brand. It’s a movement. I do all of that. I manage everything.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1674421773859958785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Miguel’s extensive network within the football community plays a significant role in his son’s growing prominence. He said, “I know a lot of people. I have friends who played in the NFL. I have friends who coach in the Power 5. Former teammates from my high school team. I know people who run social medias for a lot of companies.”

Having friends and acquaintances who are well-established within the football world provides valuable opportunities for exposure, collaborations, and endorsements. San’s network allows him to tap into the expertise and resources of these individuals, contributing to the strategic growth of the Baby Gronk brand.