Backing Aaron Rodgers’ Take, Joe Pompliano Reveals Why Officiating in the NFL Is Getting Worse

In a recent episode of “The Joe Pomp Show,” Joe Pompliano delved into the growing dissatisfaction with NFL officiating. Fans and players alike express frustration on social media, turning it into a virtual therapy session for coping with missed calls and questionable penalties. Former players, including JJ Watt, are vocal about opposing fines imposed by the NFL, seemingly without clear justification.

Pompliano echoed Aaron Rodgers’ sentiments as he pointed to a significant incentive for top officials to pursue higher-paying roles as television analysts. The reason is that the NFL lacks similarly lucrative executive positions within the league office. Joe Pompliano kicked off his podcast by addressing the elephant in the room: the NFL’s denial of officiating issues. The league asserts a 98.9% accuracy rate for officials, but this season’s data paints a starkly different picture.

Total infractions have surged by 96% year over year, with in-game fines for penalties skyrocketing by 175% compared to the previous season. The statistics have triggered a social media storm with six weeks remaining. He delved into the multifaceted impact of deteriorating NFL officiating. Beyond affecting teams competitively with in-game penalties, it’s also hitting people in the pocket.

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Aaron Rodgers added another layer to the issue. Joe highlighted the fascinating aspect that the league’s top referees are increasingly opting for higher-paying TV gigs, leaving the NFL with a shortage of experienced officials. Joe said, “The craziest part about all this, to me at least is that the NFL could make just a few changes and make it significantly better.”

Pompliano Echoes Aaron Rodgers, Proposing Changes For Enhanced NFL Officiating

Joe stated that the NFL stands out as the only major US professional sports league without full-time referees among the Big Four—NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. NFL referees earn an average of $205,000 to $250,000, working about 15 to 20 weekends annually, often juggling second jobs. In comparison, NBA referees make $250,000 to $550,000, MLB umpires earn up to $450,000, and NHL officials range from $220,000 to $480,000. He gave numbers to Aaron Rodgers’ words.

Joe Pompliano proposes essential changes for the NFL to enhance officiating standards. Firstly, he advocates for making all referees full-time NFL employees, requiring them to visit a central location between games for film review. This approach ensures consistent improvement, participation in simulations, and engagement in off-season activities like OTAs and mini-camps.

“There’s other people who are not part of the head. Of the crews, who are teachers, bankers, real estate agents, ranchers, engineers, federal agents, pharmaceutical sales, law firm managers, and the list goes on and on and on.” Pompliano added.

Notably, making referees full-time employees can lead to increased salaries, addressing financial disparities. Despite potential cost concerns, doubling the salary of approximately 120 referees, costing around $20 million, is feasible for the NFL, considering its annual revenue of $20 billion. Aaron Rodgers would definitely agree with Joe’s analysis. How about you?