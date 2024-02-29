Joaquim Valente Net Worth: How Much Has Gisele Bundchen’s Rumored Partner & Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Earned Till Now?

How Much is Joaquim Valente Worth?

Net Worth $5 million Born November 6th, (Year: unknown) Age 34 Designation Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Nationality Brazilian Marital Status Single College Barry University Last Updated February 28, 2024

Joaquim Valente, reportedly, has a net worth of approximately $5 million, according to various sources.

Introduction

Joaquim Valente is a Brazilian entrepreneur and a jiu-jitsu instructor. He became widely popular on social media after his dating rumors with Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The speculations rose when the two were seen together for the first time in Costa Rice. Apart from this, Joaquim is renowned for co-managing “Valente Brothers” with his two siblings.

The jiu-jitsu trainer was born in Rio de Janeiro on November 6 and began his education in his hometown before moving to the US to attend Barry University. He graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology in 2011.

How did Joaquim Valente meet Gisele Bundchen?

Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, started practicing Jiu-Jitsu in December 2021. A year later, her romantic rumors sparked with Joaquim Valente when the two were spotted during a trip to Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas. That was two weeks after her divorce from the NFL legend was finalized. Following that, the pair was frequently seen together along with Gisele’s two kids and several other people. Although, initially, Gisele denied the relationship, a source confirmed, per PEOPLE, in February 2024 that the two started dating in June 2023.

Joaquim Valente’s Family and Jiu-Jitsu Background

Joaquim Valente is a third-generation Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner and shares his expertise at the training academy in Miami, which he founded with his brothers Pedro and Gui. It was Pedro who introduced the academy in Miami in 1993 after moving from Rio de Janeiro. Joaquim is the youngest of the three brothers and like them, he was introduced to the Brazilian martial art world under the tutelage of Grandmaster Hélio Gracie. After he joined his brothers in Miami, he played a pivotal role in revamping the “Valente Brothers Academy” with the knowledge he acquired from his grandfather. The brothers welcome students of all genders and skill levels for a variety of classes now.

Joaquim Valente’s Age, Height, and Weight

As of 2024, Joaquim’s age is unknown, however, he is believed to be 34 years old. He stands at a height of 5 feet 11 inches and has a weight of 72 kg.

Did Gisele Bündchen Cheat on Tom Brady With Joaquim Valente?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been co-parenting their three children following their divorce in October 2022. Recently, on this year’s Valentine’s Day in Miami, Gisele and Joaquim were spotted kissing passionately and the world wondered what would be Tom Brady’s reaction. It was reported by Daily Mail, that Tom Brady “accepted” his ex-wife’s extended relationship with Joaquim.

As a matter of fact, the Daily Mail even revealed that, according to Brady, the relationship had been going on even before June of 2023. Brady is also reportedly concentrating on establishing a mutual understanding with Valente for the well-being of their children. However, these reports stand unconfirmed.