Baker Mayfield Asks Fans to Show Love and Support for Teammate Chris Godwin and Family After Season-Ending Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in a tough spot after losing their star wide receiver, Chris Godwin, to injury during their Week 7 matchup against the Ravens. Godwin suffered a lower leg hit so harrowing that even ESPN refused a replay of it. Wishes are now pouring in for the athlete, including one from Baker Mayfield, who made a special gesture for his teammate on his social media.

Godwin’s ‘Team Godwin Foundation’ initially posted a faith-affirming message on Instagram, along with a photo of the receiver showing his jersey number 14 from the back. The message, which was a quote from Godwin himself, read:

“Have faith that what’s on the other side of the storm, is sunshine.” – Chris Godwin

Mayfield reshared this post on his Instagram story, urging Tampa Bay fans to send their wishes to Godwin and his family. “Tampa show some love to the Godwin Family,” wrote the quarterback.

The league watched in shock as the wide receiver was wheeled off the field in a leg cast after colliding with the Ravens’ Roquan Smith. With a possible ankle dislocation, Godwin has reportedly been ruled out for the rest of the season, with head coach Todd Bowles confirming post-game that the injury “doesn’t look good.”

Godwin was having a career season this year, leading in receptions and ranking second in passing yards until Week 7. Now with his campaign cut short, Tampa Bay will find it tough to fill his void.

The Bucs showed their support for the injured WR on the field, led by his partner in offense, Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield emotional after Godwin’s injury

After the heartbreaking injury, Mayfield shared a heartfelt moment with his receiver as he sent him off to the sidelines with an embrace and some head pats. The quarterback’s emotions were evident in his post-game interview too, where he expressed how the situation wasn’t just dire for the team, but more so for his teammate.

“It absolutely sucks,” said an emotional Mayfield via NFL on CBS. “Yeah, it sucks for our team, but Chris deserves better than that. He’s an unbelievable guy, unbelievable teammate. Obviously, you guys have seen he’s been playing extraordinary this year… I’ve got a heavy heart right now.”

It wasn’t just the Buccaneers who were shaken up after the loss, but even their opposition joined in to honor the receiver. Baltimore and Tampa Bay players came together, taking a knee to pray for Godwin in a heart-touching display of solidarity.

Unfortunately, Godwin was deprived of what could have been a stellar season for the receiver, but Tampa Bay and the league’s prayers are with him. The Bucs will face Atlanta next week in its fight for the division’s top spot. With Baker Mayfield missing his receiver, it is going to be a tough matchup for the crew.