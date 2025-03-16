Rob Gronkowski Details Why Bucs’ Chris Godwin Left $20M From the Patriots on the Table

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks back at wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) as he runs in for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Rob Gronkowski knows how special it can be to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He came out of retirement in 2020 to do so, helping the Bucs win Super Bowl LV. Gronkowski also, to a degree, spurned the New England Patriots in the process.

Gronkowski retired in 2019 because the Patriots were going to trade him to the Detroit Lions. He returned to the league when Tom Brady signed in Tampa Bay. He forced his way to the Bucs, getting sent there with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Before the latest round of NFL free agency, Gronkowski and wide receiver Chris Godwin only shared their Super Bowl LV championship. Now, they’ve both also chosen Tampa Bay over New England. When Godwin inked a three-year, $66 million contract extension on Monday, he “left about $20 million on the table” from the Patriots, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

If anyone can understand Godwin’s motives, it’s Gronkowski. He supported Godwin’s decision during the Dudes on Dudes podcast, saying the wideout didn’t need to change scenery to be happy.

“Why would you switch up your scenario? You’re with the Bucs. You know the offense. You’ve got Baker Mayfield. Tampa is just a great city overall. You got the weather [and] you’ve been familiar with it your whole career.”

Edelman agreed, saying the additional money from New England was “probably non-guaranteed.” He added there was “no way” Godwin, 29, wanted to “learn a new offense and uproot [his] family” for something unfamiliar, even if it meant a bigger paycheck. What did Godwin himself have to say about his decision to stay in Tampa?

Chris Godwin describes his free agent mindset

Godwin has played eight years in the NFL, all for Tampa Bay. He has produced four 1,000-yard seasons. He was on pace for a career-high 1,399 yards last year before suffering a gruesome ankle season-ending injury in Week 7. That figure would have ranked second in the NFL, behind only Ja’Marr Chase (1,708). His extrapolated 121 receptions would have also been second-most in the league (Chase – 127).

Chris Godwin prior to injury: ➖ 82.3 yds/game (6th in NFL)

➖ 127.5 passer rating (5th in NFL)

➖ 83.3% catch rate (1st in NFL)

➖ 0% drop rate (1st in NFL) Just turned 29. Could be undervalued due to ankle questions. Patriots, Jaguars, Chargers, Raiders are teams to watch. pic.twitter.com/TnVDW1tHK3 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 10, 2025

Offensive coordinator Liam Coen is now the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach, but the foundation for Godwin’s renaissance remains. Even though he was “really close” to leaving, his established history with the Bucs won out over the Pats’ tantalizing offer.

“What it boiled down to, honestly, was family and just staying true to who I am… I don’t do the things that I do based on what other people would do… enjoying where you work plays a big part in this… this game is way too tough to just be out there winging it,” Godwin explained.

Gronkowski went to Tampa Bay to reunite with Brady, his football family. Godwin remained a Buccaneer because he couldn’t bring himself to leave his football family. It’s possible only Dom Toretto has preached about family as often as those two players have practiced it. And Godwin will continue chasing a championship for the Buccaneers for that reason.