Chris Godwin Felt Emotional as Fans Welcome Him With a $15,000 Gesture After Successful Surgery

Chris Godwin had a heartbreaking moment in Week 7 as he dislocated his ankle after suffering a hip drop tackle by Ravens’ Roquan Smith. He underwent surgery last week and is now on the road to recovery. Meanwhile, the fans made sure to give him a warm welcome in his latest outing.

Despite the receiver currently being in the rehab phase, Godwin made the time to visit his charity foundation and support the cause of ‘Most Vulnerable Pets.’

He reached the Team Godwin Foundation Gala on a mobility scooter where he got a pleasant surprise! Fans had helped raise over $15,000 since his injury for the cause of helping animals adversely hit by Hurricane Milton.

Godwin expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the donation, pointing out how he was taken aback by this gesture.

“Honestly, it really touched my heart,” said the WR, overwhelmed by the turnout. “I think that was probably the thing that I was most encouraged by is the outpouring of love, especially in that way, because they didn’t have to do that.”

He also felt what made it even more special was that the donors went out of their way to donate their hard-earned money where a simple ‘Get Well Soon’ would’ve sufficed.

“They didn’t have to take their hard-earned money and donate it to our cause. They could’ve just said, ‘Get well soon,’ and that would’ve been the same.”

While his ankle injury was initially deemed as season-ending, the receiver has given an ambitious timeline for his return as fans pour in their best wishes.

Fans cheer for Chris Godwin’s return

Fans were delighted to see Godwin back on his feet and the $15,000 sum generated for his foundation’s cause. Wishes for a speedy recovery and appreciation of the charity efforts poured in for the athlete.

So it wasn’t dislocated. It was broken. Speedy recovery. Congratulations, and thank you for your charity donations. — J. D. Clark (@JDC3579) October 29, 2024

People are inherently good. — Micro/M43 (@MicroM43) October 29, 2024

Fans also expressed their support for a higher paycheck for Godwin!

Hell yeah great Baller even better person. Tampa gotta Pay him pic.twitter.com/RtmIORy0Zr — MC3 (@mason_covelli) October 29, 2024

Hope he gets paid well this offseason❤️ — Braden Keas (@BradenKeas) October 30, 2024

The Tampa Bay star was riding on a high, leading the league with 50 receptions and five touchdowns for 576 yards, before the injury struck. It was the result of a now-banned hip-drop tackle executed by Smith who has been since fined $16,000 by the league.

While the recovery period for his ankle was estimated to overrun the season, Godwin feels he can return for the playoffs!

“I think that’s best-case scenario,” he said via ESPN. “The absolute best, if everything lines up. That’s what you kind of aim for, and like I said, it’s a very different injury and unique.“

Godwin further shared that he trusts the people helping him on his recovery journey and through them, he’ll make his ankle fit for the field again. Currently, the Buccaneers are 4-4 and will face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 5.